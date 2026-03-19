An Ode To The Best Parts Of March Madness

Enjoy these next few weeks, my fellow hoop heads, because these moments are fleeting.

Ladies and gentlemen, we've finally made it. The NCAA Tournament is here.

For the next two and a half weeks, memories will be made and brackets will be busted as 64 teams battle for the right to raise that coveted trophy on April 6.

There are so many great things about March Madness, but if you'll indulge me for a minute before this whole tournament tips off, I'd like to go through some of my favorite parts of the coming days.

College football may be my favorite sport by a long shot, but there is no denying the greatness that is March Madness, so let's give our flowers accordingly.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Opening Week/Weekend

If you're a basketball purist, the first two rounds can feature some pretty lopsided affairs.

While everyone agrees the games from the Sweet 16 onward offer the best bang for your buck, the sheer quantity of games and insanity of the opening weekend of March Madness is simply unmatched in all sports.

This weekend will be where all your major upsets and Cinderella stories take place, so if you're into that sort of thing, then you'll love the next four days of basketball.

12s over 5s, 11s over 6s, and, if we are lucky, an extremely rare 15 over 2 or even a 16 over a 1.

Some 13 seed will ruin your bracket and another double-digit seed will make an unexpected run to the second weekend.

There's nothing like these next few days, so cherish them in between setting your brackets on fire.

Speaking of which!

Paper Brackets

In today's day and age of technology overload, it's nice to have some traditions that never die, and at the risk of upsetting some environmentalists that may occasionally read my stuff (namely my sister), I LOVE printing out my bracket and putting pen to paper.

There is no substitute for the real thing, and feeling that 8.5 x 11in sheet of printer paper in your hands and getting a little ink on your fingertips might as well be the March Madness equivalent of heroin.

If you haven't tried it, I highly recommend printing out your bracket and filling it out by hand.

It just adds to the authenticity of the experience, and it's a tradition that should never go away.

Bracket Challenge Groups

The only thing better than experiencing March Madness for yourself is experiencing March Madness with your friends and family.

This time of year wouldn't be the same without a little friendly competition, and bracket challenges help add a little more skin to the game.

Sure, there's a good chance your aunt or the receptionist at your job will end up winning while doing exactly zero research for the tournament, but that unpredictability is part of what makes March Madness so special.

If you have a group chat going throughout the whole thing, that's even better.

Some of the best trash talk I've ever seen has come from fantasy football and March Madness bracket challenge group chats.

There's nothing like watching the quiet guy from the IT department suddenly morph into prime Kevin Garnett with his trash-talking prowess.

Finding New And Creative Ways To Watch The Games At Work

I've gone on record saying that writing for OutKick is the dreamiest of dream jobs.

It has effectively ruined the idea of a 9-5 desk job for me for the rest of my life, but if there is one time of year when I miss the ol' rat race, it's this week.

There is no bigger thrill than finding new and creative ways to skip out on doing actual work while watching college basketball at the office.

Maybe you're a double monitor guy who has gotten really good at tabbing out whenever the boss walks by (my preferred method).

Or perhaps you have your phone on your legs and are streaming the game with headphones on. "Oh yeah, boss! I like to listen to music while I bang out these spreadsheets! Really helps me lock in!"

Whatever your method, Thursday and Friday are the days you get to put your skills to the test.

And if you aren't as deft at pulling off a cubicle viewing, you could always just ask a few of your other college hoops-obsessed coworkers to join you for an extra-long lunch at your local sports bar.

Chili's was my go-to, but anywhere that has more than four TVs will work just fine.

Enjoy these next few weeks, my fellow hoop heads, because these moments are fleeting.

Let the madness begin!

Do you have a favorite tradition for March Madness? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know!