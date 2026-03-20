Reliving The Most ICONIC March Madness Moments For Each Of The 2026 No. 1 Seeds

When it comes to iconic moments in sports, not many have more in terms of sheer volume than the NCAA Tournament.

They don't call it "March Madness" for nothing!

This year's four number 1 seeds with plenty of history in the tournament, boasting 10 national titles between the four of them and a ton more big-time games and moments.

Below, I'll reflect on each of the most iconic moments from all four number 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Big shots, historic runs, clutch stops, and heartbreak. We got it all.

Let's relive some of the best that March Madness has to offer.

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Arizona Wildcats: A Run For The Ages (1997)

The 1997 national championship game was one to remember, as underdog Arizona needed overtime to knock off the defending champion Kentucky.

What many people may not remember, though, is the Wildcats ran through one of the toughest paths to the title game in the history of the tournament.

Arizona had to knock off three of the four number one seeds in the 1997 tournament, including a thriller against number one overall seeded Kansas.

The Wildcats became giant killers that year, and in the process, were crowned champions.

Miles Simon and Mike Bibby are still remembered as gods in Tuscon to this day, and it's easy to see why.

Michigan Wolverines: Chris Webber's Heartbreak (1993)

Let's just rip the Band-Aid off now. Michigan fans, avert your eyes.

The Michigan Wolverines of the early '90s were known for their Fab Five, a group of players that were thought to deliver the Maize and Blue to the promised land at least once in their tenures.

Detroit native Chris Webber was considered the best of the five, and he lived up to that billing throughout his college career, earning Big Ten Freshman of The Year honors and being named a consensus first team All-American in his final season.

In 1992, the Wolverines and Webber came oh-so close to raising a banner, but fell to Duke in the title game.

Seeking revenge in 1993, the Fab Five made it to the Elite 8 and were locked in a tight battle with North Carolina.

With 11 seconds left and trailing by two, Webber called a timeout while bringing the ball up the court for a potential game-winning possession. There was just one problem: Michigan was out of timeouts.

The Wolverines were hit with a technical foul, North Carolina sank their free throws and the rest is history.

As much as I hate for this to be a negative moment, there is no other Michigan March Madness moment that even comes close.

Webber, to his credit, went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, but it took him a long time to get over his phantom timeout in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Gators: Back On Top Of The Basketball World (2025)

Thanks to the Gators' recent run of success, I didn't have to go back too far to find this one.

With respect to what Billy Donovan and his 2006 and 2007 Florida teams did by winning back-to-back titles, both of those national championship games were comfortable wins for the Gators and didn't feature an iconic game or moment.

The 2025 title game, however, came down to a now-famous final possession.

The Gators faced an absolute gauntlet en route to their 2025 championship, and the final possession of the title game against Houston is a microcosm of how insane of a run it was for Florida.

It's even more fitting that the Gators' offensive savior, Walter Clayton Jr., forced the turnover to seal the deal for the Orange and Blue, with CBS' Ian Eagle delivering the iconic call to match the iconic moment.

It was a great day to be a Florida Gator indeed.

Duke Blue Devils: Laettner Makes History (1992)

For a school that has five national titles, it would seem bizarre to include a moment that doesn't even happen in one of those title games, but that's how iconic this play was.

For crying out loud, it's called "The Shot." Just uttering those two words will have every college hoops fan worth their salt knowing exactly who and what you are talking about.

With the Duke Blue Devils trailing the Kentucky Wildcats by one point with just two seconds left in the 1992 Elite 8, Christian Laettner was called upon to perform a miracle and rescue their season.

Laettner (with the help of a perfect inbound pass from Grant Hill) nailed the turnaround jumper to send Duke to the Final Four, and, eventually, a national championship.

There may not be a single more iconic moment in college basketball than "The Shot," so this one was a no-brainer for me.

Duke could win the next five NCAA Tournaments and not have a single moment as iconic as this.

It basically completed the Blue Devils' transformation into the college basketball royals — and villains — we all know them as today.

"The Shot" is March Madness personified.