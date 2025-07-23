IndyCar Team Will Run Tie-Dye Grateful Dead Livery In Back-To-Back Races

Just this past weekend, I was talking to my brother about how there's a bit of a problem in motorsports with cars having different liveries or paint schemes every week, which makes it hard to keep track of which car is which. This is true, but some teams have mastered the art of the special livery, and in the NTT IndyCar Series, that team is Meyer Shank Racing, and they've got another great one that will be used not once, but twice.

One of the team's big sponsors is Sirius XM, and the team has been running a series of liveries paying homage to different satellite radio channels on Felix Rosenqvist's No. 60 Honda, and they've all been great.

They opened the season with a livery paying tribute to Shinedown, hit the Indy 500 with a Creed livery, and went to Mid-Ohio with a Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne (RIP) livery that was my personal favorite.

Now, for the races at Laguna Seca and Portland, the No. 60 will have an eye-popping tie-dye livery that pays homage to the Grateful Dead.

Well… you won't need to consult that weekend's spotters' guide to figure out which car is Rosenqvist's, and if it doesn't make you start humming "Shakedown Street," something is wrong with you.

According to the team, the car will debut at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey — at track that the Grateful Dead performed at in the late ‘80s — and then it will head to San Francisco where it will be on display at the Dead official Dead & Company merch store at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which will coincide with Dead & Company’s three shows in Golden Gate Park to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead.

After that, the car will be back on track over the weekend of August 10 at Portland International Raceway.

It has been a pretty solid season for Rosenqvist and the rest of Meyer Shank Racing. With just four races left, Rosenqvist is currently 6th in the standings, while his teammate, Marcus Armstrong in the No. 66 Honda, is just behind him in 7th.