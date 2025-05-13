IndyCar Driver Felix Rosenqvist About To Get Taken Higher By Creed-Themed Livery

Indianapolis 500 practice got underway on Tuesday, which means we're going to be seeing special liveries teams are using for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and I've got to say, I think I've found my favorite and it will be used by Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

The Swede — who is having a solid season and is currently P8 in the championship — has driven some special liveries all season-long that pay homage to certain Sirius XM Satellite Radio channels.

For instance, he started the season in St. Petersburg with a car decked out to promote SiriusXM's hard rock channel, Octane, and featured the branding of rock band Shinedown.

Well, that trend continues for the Indy 500, with a car themed around the channel Turbo (fitting for a race) with the logo of post-grunge icons Creed on the sidepods, and this thing is an absolute beauty.

Sing it with me: Can you take me hiiiiiigh-aaaaaahh?!

That's a great-looking livery in its own right, but when you throw in a dash of Creed? *Chef's kiss*

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but we're in the midst of a Creed-aissance, and I'm all about it. They got a lot of crap back in the day, but I've spent years reminding everyone that those dudes can play? Don't believe me? Go look up the band Altar Bridge. That's basically Creed, minus Scott Stapp on vocals, with the great Myles Kennedy handling those duties.

And guitarist Mark Tremonti? The man is one of the best players out there. Go look up his solo band, Tremonti, and then thank me later.

But enough about side projects, Creed is a band worthy of being on a car in the biggest race in all of motorsports, and considering the solid season we've seen out of MSR so far this season, I wouldn't be stunned to see that bad boy start in the first few rows of the grid on Memorial Day weekend.