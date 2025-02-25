IndyCar Driver Felix Rosenqvst Will Kick Off His Season With Livery Paying Homage To Rock Band Shinedown

The NTT IndyCar Series gets its 2025 season underway, and for Meyer Schenk Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, he'll be hitting the streets of St. Petersburg for the season opener with a special livery that should be a hit with fans of rock music.

MSR has a long-standing relationship with SiriusXM with the two sides headed into their ninth season together, and that partnership will continue an interesting initiative that started last season with the team's cars being used to promote various SiriusXM channels and artists.

First up, is SiriusXM's Octane, its modern rock channel, which will grace the side of Rosenqvist's No. 60 for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

But this goes a step further as the livery also features the logo of one of the biggest rock bands of the last two decades or so, Shinedown.

If you've listened to what they call in the radio biz "Active Rock" radio over the last twenty years, you're very familiar with Shinedown. I saw them live years ago, and they've got some really great tunes.

So, that's a very cool bit of promotion that will also include guitarist Zach Myers and drummer Barry Kerch will be checking out things at the track.

This is cool. I always wondered why — especially with the way both the music and motorsports sponsorship businesses are changing — why bands don't advertise on racecars.

It used to be that a car would have one major sponsorship all season long, but in a lot of series, that's not the case. So, with more inventory available, why not cut a deal with a band to promote a new album or something?

We're seeing it more in NASCAR and now IndyCar thanks to this deal between Meyer Shank and SiriusXM.

As for Meyer Shank Racing's season, it'll be getting its second season with Roenqvist in the No. 60 underway, while he will be joined by new teammate Marcus Armstrong, who comes to the team in the No. 66 after spending last two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing.