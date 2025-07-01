IndyCar Driver Drops Jaw-Dropping Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Livery

We all love a good livery, and the NTT IndyCar Series has plenty of them.

However, for my money, the team absolutely lapping the field as far as liveries are concerned is Meyer Shank Racing, and especially on the No. 60 Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

The team — who have been having a great season with Rosenqvist currently P4 in the standings and coming off of a P2 finish last race at Road America, while his teammate Marcus Armstrong is currently P11 — counts SiriusXM as one of its biggest sponsors and, as such, they've used some liveries over the last few years that pay homage to certain satellite radio stations and the artists who appear on them.

This year, Rosenqvist opened the season with a great livery featuring rock band Shinedown and an Indy 500 livery featuring the post-grunge icons Creed, but it appears that they saved their masterpiece for this weekend's race at Mid-Ohio.

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare your eye holes for the majesty of Rosenqvist's Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath tribute livery…

You've got the Prince of Darkness himself on the sidepod, Black Sabbath's logo from the cover of their 1971 album Master of Reality on the rear wing, and that same purple from the logo all over the car.

It's phenomenal.

You know what? I don't do this often, but that beauty deserves a round of applause.

Care to give us a hand with that, Shia?

Strange gut, that Shia. Heck of a clapper though.

Anyway, there's a reason that this livery will be on track this weekend, and that's because it's promoting the SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard (that's always my go-to when I'm in a car with satellite radio), but Ozzy and Black Sabbath's final performance — dubbed Back To The Beginning — will take place in their hometown of Birmingham, England and will feature bands that were influenced by them including Metallica, Slayer, Mastodon, Gojira, Anthrax, and many more who were influenced by Sabbath and Ozzy.

Of course, every hard rock and heavy metal band is influenced by Sabbath and/or Ozzy.

It's a cool tribute to some bona fide music legends, and it'll be easy to pick Rosenqvist's slick purple livery out of the IndyCar field this weekend.