Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne Announce Final Shows Along With Unreal Lineup

We can sit around and debate who is responsible for the birth of heavy metal, but for me, the answer is pretty simple: Black Sabbath.

Sabbath called it quits a few years back after a pretty extensive tour with a final show in Birmingham, England, the band's hometown.

Well, turns out that wasn't the final show, and they'll be doing another one this summer in Birmingham that will also double as frontman Ozzy Osbourne's final solo show, and they've gotten together an unbelievable supporting lineup.

The concert will take place July 5 in Birmingham's Villa Park.

"He's doing great. He's doing really great," Sharon Osbourne said, per the BBC. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

The full original Sabbath line-up will be on hand, with Osbourne on vocals, legendary Riff God Tony Iommi on guitar, the legendary Geezer Butler on bass, and then, perhaps most excitingly, original drummer Bill Ward on drums. He sat out the last farewell tour.

Sabbath and Ozzy would be worth the price of admission, but they've put together what has to be the best lineup ever assembled for a metal show.

Are you kidding me right now? Metallica, Pantera, Slayer (who are also coming back after playing an alleged "final show"), Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon?

Unbelievable, and that's just the bands, take a gander at the list of additional performances where you've got everyone from Smashing Pumpkins frontman and alleged Bill Burr half-brother Billy Corgan to Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst to Slash to Wolfgang Van Halen.

Just absurd. I'd be lying if I didn't try crunching some numbers to see if I can get over to Jolly Old England for a few days to catch this. I mean, they are some of the biggest heavy hitters in the world of heavy metal.

And, if you really want to have the metalhead trip of a lifetime, head over to the UK a bit early and you can see Iron Maiden at London Stadium on June 28.

Then the day after the Sabbath show? Well, since you're already there, head down to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on July 6.

Now that's a vacation.