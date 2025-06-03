Indiana Senator Jim Banks Wants Angel Reese To Apologize To Fever Fans For Bogus Racism Allegations

The WNBA concluded in its ridiculous 10-day investigation that the allegations of Indiana Fever fans hurling racial insults towards Angel Reese were "not substantiated." In simpler terms, the allegations were entirely bogus. Nevertheless, Reese has responded to the investigation being closed in an incredibly predictable fashion: by acting like none of it ever happened.

Many believe that Reese owes WNBA fans, specifically Fever fans, an apology, given the ridiculousness of the situation.

Indiana Senator Jim Banks is is one of them.

"[Reese] accused the Indiana Fever fanbase of being racist, they investigated it, and said that the accusations were false," Banks told OutKick's Dan Dakich. "The least that she could is apologize to our great state and the fans that show up to these games and say ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong.' Obviously she's not going to do that."

Reese is a grown adult who is incredibly active on social media, therefore an apology could be voluntary, not forced.

The reality of the situation is that nobody within the WNBA media world has, and likely never will, ask Reese about the racism allegations or the fact that the investigation found absolutely nothing.

Sen. Banks didn't only point a finger at Reese when it comes to who he believes should step up and apologize for the racist allegations and the drawn-out investigation done by the league.

Angel 'Smollett' Reese And The Race Hoaxers Must Face Accountability | Bobby Burack

"Why isn't the Indian Fever apologizing to their own fanbase for putting them through that?" Banks asked. "Those are awful allegations; they weren't true, and the fans weren't shouting racial slurs toward Angel Reese or opposing players. Where is Caitlin Clark? Where is the Indiana Fever? Where is the WNBA, saying that there shouldn't have been an investigation? The allegations were false. Where is the apology?"

Outside of the WNBA and Indiana Fever releasing brief statements on the investigation finding the claims to be "not substantiated," no players or coaches from around the league have made any worthwhile comments about the racism allegations being deemed to be untrue.