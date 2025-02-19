An Iconic Dale Earnhardt Car, Lost For 30 Years, Turns Up On Anniversary Of His Death

Hard to believe, but Tuesday was the 24th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death. I know, right? Twenty-four years ago yesterday, we lost Dale. Arguably the greatest NASCAR driver to ever live. The GOAT. The Intimidator. The legend.

He rounded Turn 4 at Daytona one final time 24 years ago this week. Sad for many reasons, including the fact that it's been 24 years.

My God. I was 7 when that happened. I'm turning 32 next week with a wife and two kids and a lingering cough that's got me thinking the suspicious fog here in Florida ain't fog.

That's neither here nor there, though. A story for another time, perhaps.

This blog is about Dale Earnhardt – and Dale Jr., of course. Can't talk about Sr. without mentioning Jr., especially when Junior recently received maybe the most insane gift of all time – courtesy of some random dudes WILL.

What an Amazon package!

A lot to like about this Dale Earnhardt car

Boy HOWDY – look at the beauty. What a car. What a gift. Insane.

Could you imagine just walking into your shop one day and your dad's old car – which you haven't seen in decades, if ever – is just sitting there in the middle of the room? And it's in the same condition it was 40 years ago?

No idea where and when Dale drove this hot-rod, but I can't wait to find out.

Now, my favorite part of seeing these old cars (they have a ton of them on display at Daytona), is checking out the Easter eggs on the side. And by that, I mean the old sponsors. There is no greater NASCAR nostalgia than old sponsorships. The best. I could do it for hours and not get bored.

Let's see what this 1990s Dale Earnhardt machine had to offer:

Busch

Goody's Headache Powders (!!!)

True Value

Right Guard

Western Steer

Gatorade

Amazing. When was the last time you used some Goody's? Does it still even exist? Hell, maybe I should try some for this cough? Can't hurt.

Anyway, great gift for Junior. Sad a great patriot had to die for him to get it, but happy he got it nonetheless.

RIP to the GOAT. 24 years.

Let's have a big Wednesday.