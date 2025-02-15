Rare Video Of Dale Earnhardt's Fatal Daytona 500 Crash Surfaces From A New Angle

It's Daytona 500 weekend – rain or shine (gulp) – and NASCAR fans are all over the map. Emotions are running high. Everyone is on edge.

They're excited Trump's gonna be here. They're still pissed at NASCAR for the BS Erik Jones call on Thursday. They're trying to figure out how Chase Elliott can finally win this race.

How many Busch Lights is it safe to consume in 24 hours? They don't know, but they're working hard to figure that out right this second.

As many as you'd like, by the way. That's the correct answer.

Anyway, it's a big weekend for NASCAR. All eyes are on the sport. The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the year, and it's the one we're all geared up for.

This place stirs up a ton of memories for a ton of folks – good and bad. Obviously, you can't come here without thinking about Dale Earnhardt. Lord knows fans don't, because the No. 3 is still the most popular flag/shirt you see in the infield.

Now, for reasons unknown – beyond tomorrow being the Daytona 500 – a fan video from the grandstands of the 2001 Daytona 500 has recently exploded on the internet. I don't know how things work on the internet. I don't know how, why, or when things go viral. But they do.

I just know that when they come across my desk, I investigate, and write about it. I pump out #content for the people. That's my one and only job here.

So, here's some super rare video from the 2001 Daytona 500 that has NASCAR fans talking this morning:

This one still stings

I'll be honest, I've watched the Earnhardt wreck a million times over – I've never seen that angle before. Have you? It's actually a shockingly good video for a 2001 camcorder.

Those things, by the way, were the best. What a great time for technology. Honestly, I'd argue it was the absolute sweat spot as far as technology goes in this world.

But, that's not why you're here, so I won't argue it … right now.

Anyway, it's an interesting angle. You feel all the emotions leading up to the wreck. You know it's coming. You hope it doesn't happen this time, but you know it's going to.

And it's just as jarring to watch from this angle as it is from all the others out there. It's sad. It's frustrating. It's stupid.

But, it's part of NASCAR. It's in our blood at this point. And, when they come to this place, it always comes up.

Hell, it did just two nights ago when Dale Jr.'s Cup team raced their way into tomorrow 500.

All these years later, he's still on everyone's mind: