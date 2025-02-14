Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wins Again At Daytona, Leading To A Rare Moment Of Honesty About His Dad's Death

It's not often that I actually take a step back, stop typing – and (secretly) drinking – and just … listen while in the media center at Daytona International Speedway.

I'm usually the dummy in the back making a joke, or laughing, or audibly sighing at another dumb question. In between sips, of course.

But last night, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a seat at the front of the media center – a place he's sat a million times before – and started to talk about what just happened, I found myself … just listening. And watching. Taking it all in.

I've been in this room for a decade now. Not a long time by Big J journalist standards, but a long time nonetheless. I've seen a ton of shit.

I remember years ago when I sat in the back as we all waited to see if Ryan Newman would live or not. True story. You didn't know. That's the night I think about most when it comes to Daytona 500 memories.

Until last night, when Dale Jr., sister Kelley – and driver, Justin Allgaier – sat at the podium after Junior's Cup car raced its way into Sunday's Daytona 500.

Allgaier, an Xfinity ringer, was tasked with racing the Chevy into Sunday's race. He did so in dramatic fashion, going from 15th to 9th in three laps to get the job done in the first 150-mile qualifier of the night.

The last five laps were everything that makes Daytona great. If you missed it, do yourself a favor and look it up. You're welcome.

Anyway, Dale Jr. has been through a ton at Daytona. Haven't you heard?! He's won. He's lost. He's lost. He's done it all.

Thursday night, we saw (and heard) a version of Junior we had never seen (nor heard) before. And, frankly, I couldn't stop watching.

This is a Dale Jr. we haven't seen before

MY God. What a moment. What a quote. Dale has given us a bunch of gems over the years, and he's still got his fastball at the young age of 50.

That's right – 50! Time flies. Sad. Sobering.

Anyway, Junior was in his bag all night. He was open, honest, raw, emotional. You name it. We've seen Junior the driver win a million of these things. Hell, we've even seen Dale the car owner win plenty on Saturday in the Xfinity (Busch) race.

But this was Dale, the CUP car owner, and it was different. It was a different Daytona win and a different Daytona Dale.

"This was hard, emotionally. I can't believe we got to race on Sunday. I just can't believe it," he said. "I'll tell you, this sport is amazing – everything about it. I've seen it from so many different lenses and I love the challenges. I wouldn't want it any other way."

Frankly, neither would I. I never root for anyone in these races anymore. I'm so far removed from it all, and I've seen so many of 'em, that I just watch and observe. And drink Busch Lights, of course.

But last night, I was LOCKED IN on Justin Allgaier. Needed him to win like I needed air to breathe. Didn't look great for most of the race, but he pulled it off over the final few miles and earned himself a ticket to Sunday's dance.

He's bringing all of us – and all the Earnhardts – along for the ride.

"In our DNA is to earn it, and that’s how we were brought up with Dad," Junior's sister, Kelley, said. "And I think everything that we do, you put that hard work in, and it feels better to earn success."

"This was rough emotionally, but damn it, it’s fun when it works out," added Junior.

Amen, brother.

God bless America.