Biblical Storm Hits Daytona Before Qualifying Races And Sends Humans And Umbrellas Into Orbit

What a way to start qualifying night. If this is the #content we're gonna get this Daytona 500 weekend, I think we're in for a special few days.

First, we got some sex toy company throwing up insane billboards outside the track to protest NASCAR's rejecting their sponsorship. That little nugget dropped early Thursday morning.

To top it off, we had a biblical storm roll through the area just after 4 p.m., canceling any on-track activity for the foreseeable future, and sending umbrellas – and humans – flying into the sun.

OK, not the humans. They were just chasing them. But the umbrellas!

Rollll tape!

Let's have a big Daytona 500 weekend

What a storm! I've lived in Florida my whole life, so this stuff isn't anything special. We usually don't get out of bed until it's a Cat 3 or higher.

BUT, those storms usually rattle our cages in the summer. Not in February. And certainly not out of nowhere like this bad boy did today.

I live about 20 miles west of the track, so my compound got hit first. I was actually on the OutKick PM meeting when it hit, and my first thought was … ‘Well, I didn’t see that coming.'

Naturally, instead of staying home like a regular person, I decided to go ahead and head to the track and chase this sucker down International Speedway Drive. ISB, for the locals.

Got to the track just in time for the storm to pass, and walked in dry as a bone. God, I'm smart. Ain't my first rodeo. The key is to have beer in the truck. Allegedly, of course.

But, as you can see, some of those poor saps weren't as lucky. Just chaos on a Thursday at the track. Umbrellas flying everywhere. Folks chasing after them to no avail. God, I love this country.

Let's have a big weekend, boys and girls.

Vroom vroom.