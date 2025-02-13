Disgruntled Women's Sex Toy Company Has Fans Buzzing With Wild Daytona 500 Billboard After Sponsorship Denial

First to finish is suddenly taking on a whole new meaning for this Sunday's Daytona 500.

That's right. We've got ourselves an all-out BATTLE brewing between a women's sex toy company, and NASCAR.

What a way to start Speedweeks! Are we back, or WHAT?

Look, I don't like to oblige these folks too often. And by these folks, I mean random companies who reach out to me because I cover NASCAR for OutKick and try to cook up drama to get their product out there.

Believe me, I get a dozen emails a week during the season, and they're all, generally, nonsense.

But, every once in a while, something comes across my desk that gets the juices flowing. So, imagine my surprise when a PR rep from Womanizer sent me THIS picture early this morning before my second cup of Maxwell House:

Probably a fair call here from NASCAR

My God. Like I said, I don't bite often, but I couldn't pass this one up. Sorry. I have an obligation to the #people to Make NASCAR Great Again, and a pissed-off sex toy shop pumping out billboards like THAT right across from the Daytona 500 simply can't be swept under the rug.

"Not on the track, still coming in first." What a billboard. What a line. What a way to start our engines for the best week of the NASCAR season.

So, here's the deal. This company, Womanizer, is mad at NASCAR because they say they were denied sponsorship opportunities. Me, being the Big J journalist I am, reached out to NASCAR to see what the deal was.

NASCAR confirmed to OutKick that yes, a team did reach out last April seeking approval to slap Womanizer on the hood of their automobile. Shockingly, it was a no-go from the fellas who make the rules.

"The sponsor didn't meet NASCAR sponsorship guidelines and declined the sponsorship," NASCAR told yours truly this morning.

Now, you're probably wondering why. Womanizer did, too, especially when big-name brands like Viagra (great Mark Martin car) have been prominently displayed in the past.

"This isn’t just about one sponsorship rejection. This is about addressing a larger cultural bias," said Verena Singmann, Head of PR for Womanizer. "If NASCAR has previously accepted brands that cater to men’s intimacy and performance, why is female pleasure where they draw the line?"

Well, that's a good question. My best guess? I dunno, a quick trip to Womanizer.com may answer that question:

My best guess? NASCAR doesn't want multiple orgasms, endless ways to play on the hood this Sunday – or, probably, ever. Now, would I like that? Absolutely. It would get the internet BUZZING, and, frankly, make my job more fun.

But, I also don't have a say in the matter, so my preference doesn't much matter. Oh well.

Anyway, if you're in the area this week, check out the Womanizer billboard right above the Taco Bell across from Turn 4! Go on in and get you a Chalupa when you're done.

Vroom vroom. Let's have a big Daytona 500.