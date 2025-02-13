While Dems Act Like Spoiled Brats, NASCAR Drivers (Except One) Embrace Donald Trump At The Daytona 500

While the left melts down day after day over Donald Trump – seriously, guys, take a BREAK – athletes are doing the sane thing and … embracing him.

That's right. Embracing him! What a concept. No bitching. No crying. No unhinged, foul-mouthed rants. No impeachment articles. Just good, down-to-earth patriotism from the best, most polished, most gifted folks in the US of A.

Last week, it came from the world of the NFL. This week, it's coming from the great, big, beautiful state of Florida, where NASCAR stars are gearing up for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Yes, Donald Trump is expected to attend. Yes, they're excited about it. No, they're not going to convulse at the sight of Air Force One.

Take notes, Libs.

"I think having a sitting president come and be a part of one of our biggest days of the year – certainly what I would call our biggest event of the year – I think is special," said Chase Elliott, the 2020 champ and NASCAR's most popular driver a billion times over.

"I remember, a long time ago now, the sitting president used to call the winner. I’ve never won, so I don’t know if that still happens or not. But I just think that – it just goes to show you that it’s a big deal, right? I don’t care who the president is at that point, that’s just a cool thing."

NASCAR stars show the narrative continues to shift surrounding Trump

See? Normal. Just … normal. Amazing, isn't it? Frankly, it's not surprising. Athletes, by and large, have embraced Trump since he embarrassed the Dems last November. Remember when the Trump Dance took over football for, like, a month? That didn't happen in 2016.

And then you had guys like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce welcoming Trump last week ahead of the Super Bowl, followed by Chiefs star Chris Jones seeking out the president ahead of the game for a handshake.

The left – including CNN and MSNBC – doesn't want you to know it, but approval ratings are at an all-time high. True story. Open your eyes – and ears – and it's easy to see.

"Whether the president is blue or red, I'm fairly indifferent to that, but it's nice to be recognized as a sport," said Brad Keselowski.

Now, are all drivers rolling out the red carpet for Trump? Well, no. Everyone's favorite driver, Bubba Wallace, rode the fence (wall) on this one, which isn't all that surprising.

"We're here to race, not for the show," he said when asked about it at yesterday's Daytona 500 media day, adding that he "couldn't care less."

Okeedokee, then! Sounds good. 10-4, Bubba. To each their own, by the way. Do you. Seriously, I don't care. It's cool.

I will say, the Daytona 500 is 1000% a show compared to the other 35 races on the schedule, so that's just wrong. It's literally a ratings darling. It's NASCAR's – and one of Fox's – biggest events of the year (outside of the Super Bowl and a couple noon Ohio State games).

But, whatever. Semantics, I guess.

Anyway, this won't be Trump's first Daytona 500, by the way. Assuming he does go, of course. That's what the rumor mill is saying, and when the mill starts milling, it's usually right. In my experience, at least (wink-wink).

Trump's been twice before, in 2020 and in 2001. Now, did both of those races end … poorly? Sure. Dale Earnhardt in 2001, the Ryan Newman flip in 2020. BUT, unlike the lefties, we will NOT be blaming our president for those wrecks.

Sure, I could make some sort of dark DEI joke right now, and I assume it would get laughs, but I have some class, so I won't. Just know it would be funny!

Anyway, let's check in with another former Daytona winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who happens to A) like Donald Trump, and B) drive the No. 47 Chevy.

"I met him in 2020 and that was the year we were on the pole, so that was cool," said Stenhouse, who won this race two years ago. "It's super special to have him here this weekend. I hope to say hello. I'm in the 47 car, too, so that's a good thing as well."

It ain't just the car, either!

Look at that thing. It's a beaut, Clark. I can hear AOC screaming from here. She must be furious right now. Chuck Schumer is probably shaking his fist at the sky. Jasmine Crockett sees that and instantly adds Ricky to her list of "white guys who I hate." It's long, by the way.

Oh well. The narrative has shifted, and there's nothing they can do about it. Trump is in Daytona this weekend – allegedly, of course – and the fellas are happy to have him aboard.

And hey … maybe he pulls a page out of the old presidential handbook and calls the winner? While we're bringing back plastic straws, let's bring that tradition back, too.

Lord knows Chase Elliott is game.

"That sounds like we would have won the race at that point, so that sounds like a good thing to me," he added.