Trump's Nerve-Wracking Daytona 500 Decision, Dale Earnhardt's Hot Granddaughter Gets Very Nasty & Betting Odds

You know what's never been accused of being a boring snoozefest? The Daytona 500.

You know what event we WON'T be taking to the woodshed this time next Monday because it was one of the worst things to ever grace our television sets? NASCAR's Super Bowl.

You know who will, however, be at both? Taylor Swift. Wait. No. That's not right.

Donald J. Trump! Allegedly, of course. More in a bit.

We've made it, boys and girls. The real Super Bowl week starts NOW. Today. Right this second. For the next six days, it's all gas, no brakes. No lifting. No give – all take. Checkers or wreckers. Raise hell, Praise Dale. Get the picture? Good! Let's roll.

I've got Trump possibly at the 500 on tap for today. I've got hot NASCAR Wives – and sisters! – on tap for today. Hell, I've even got Dale Sr.'s granddaughter stuffing a current driver in a locker, spitting on him through those slits, and then throwing away the key.

What a TAKEDOWN. Love this chick. Can't believe I'm just stumbling upon her.

I reckon Hooters Gianna will stop, too, if y'all act right. We'll see.

Four tires, enough Sunoco fuel to get us to the Dunks down the street so we can start working on our post-Super Bowl hangover, and maybe a hug for poor Corey LaJoie … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘I Promise You, NASCAR’s Super Bowl Won't Be Nearly As Miserable As That Crap We All Just Sat Through Last Night' edition – is LIVE!

Trump in Daytona? Great for you, horrible for me

Might as well start with the president of our great country. It's only fair after he had to sit through that shit last night.

So, yes – rumor has it that Trump will be on site for the Daytona 500. It ain't confirmed yet, but the mill is milling, and the milling mill usually ain't wrong.

Welcome back, Mr. President! I'm sure all the Libs in attendance will be fuming on Sunday.

Yes, that is 100% a joke. You think the Libs will be at the DAYTONA 500? Come on. We don't allow nonsense into our state, and they qualify as nonsense.

Anyway, this would be Trump's first trip to Daytona since 2020, which I also covered. And I'm gonna be honest with you – I don't love it. It's great for America, but it's a real pain in my ass.

For starters, it's gonna take me eight hours to get in the track. Secret Service will be smashing skulls come Sunday morning. I'm pretty sure they're still patting people down from 2020. That line still gives me nightmares.

But I can deal with that. What's a couple extra minutes for our great president? He did take a bullet for us, you know. Here's what's more concerning for me …

Trump and Daytona don't vibe. Nothing ever ends well when he's on hand. He was there in 2001. Oh, gee, did something happen in that race? I can't remember.

He, of course, was also here five years ago. Hm. Let's see. The 2020 Daytona 500 featured a massive pileup on Lap 14, a 20-hour rain delay, and then Ryan Newman nearly got decapitated at the finish line.

Not great!

(32-minute mark)

Speaking of Dale Earnhardt …

What a video! Incredible. God, this used to be such a proper country. Camcorders. Home videos. Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. Non-woke stock cars with restrictor plates like REAL MEN used to race.

What a way to start Daytona 500 week!

Also, if you want more Earnhardt stuff, skip to around the 3:30 mark. That's when those two heroes walk over to Dale's garage and check out the No. 3 Goodwrench machine. They visit Earnhardt again around the 13-minute mark. You can listen to him fire up that bad boy around the 16-minute mark.

Trump's cameo is at the 32-minute mark, and then most of the video is just in-race stuff. Obviously, the action, unfortunately, picks up at the end if you'd like to revisit that awful moment. To each their own.

Anyway, Trump ain't exactly a sight for sore eyes when it comes to the Daytona 500, so let's work on ending that nasty little streak this Sunday. Vroom vroom, Mr. President! Head on a swivel, drivers!

OK, before we turn the page on Dale Earnhardt entirely today, let's quickly check in with his firecracker granddaughter, Karsyn Elledge.

Karsyn, thoughts on Corey LaJoie as we head into the 2025 season?

"I think he's a whiny bitch."

Okeedokee!

The WAGs & the odds

Amazing. What a pistol. I know a lot of our readers listen to DBC. I don't, because I don't have time, but it's popular, which is a good thing for the #content. I'll take it.

And when you can add Dale's ball-of-fire granddaughter to the mix, calling drivers little bitches, it's only gonna make it better.

PS: Karsyn? Karsyn. Karsyn!!

Didn't think we'd be pumping out pictures of Dale's kin in a bikini on Daytona 500 Monday, but here we are.

God, I love this country!

OK, couple quickies before y'all pack up the RV and head south. First up? Let's get rich!

Kyle Larson is suddenly the favorite for Sunday's race, which makes zero sense given his history at superspeedways. He may win, but don't waste your money.

- Denny Hamlin at +1100 is insane. Good value.

- Same with Blaney, Logano and Chase Elliott at +1200.

- Brad Keselowski at +1400?

- William Byron cashed a ticket for me last year. He's +2000.

- Chris Buescher is going to win this race one year. He's +2200.

- Bubba at +2500 is a must. It's in the NASCAR handbook that he restarts towards the front with 5 to go in this race.

- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, two 500 winners, are currently sitting at +3000. That's silly.

There you go. Plenty of sprinkles there. Lords knows I need a hit after last night's bloodbath. Vegas won that round.

Before we head on outta here, Carl Edwards deserves his time to shine, because he gave an all-time HOF speech over the weekend.

And any time we can appreciate Cousin Carl around here, we DO IT:

That's right. I posted the whole damn speech. Watch it. Every minute. Carl deserves that. And then, when you're done, watch him flip to shit at 'Dega.

And then, when you're done with THAT, watch the NASCAR WAGs take us into Daytona. With Larry Mac, of course.

See you Sunday.