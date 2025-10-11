We May Have Found Our Group Of 5 Playoff Representative, Folks

Alex Golesh might need to start looking for a realtor

There's a good chance many of you missed last night's game between the USF Bulls and the North Texas Mean Green.

And if that is indeed the case, then shame on you!

I'm sure you had a great time going to the same bar and drinking the same watered-down cocktails with the same people you hate, but you missed what was potentially the Group of 5 College Football Playoff representative announcing itself on a national stage.

For some added context, the Bulls traveled halfway across the country to Denton, TX, to take on the previously undefeated Mean Green, who were actually 2.5 point favorites in this contest.

All head coach Alex Golesh and his squad did was waltz into DATCU Stadium and hang 63 points on a team everyone was picking to win this one.

The over/under in this one was 67.5, meaning USF nearly hit the point total by themselves.

It's time we all started taking this South Florida team a little more seriously, not just in the American Athletic Conference picture, but on the national landscape as well.

Let's take a look at their resume, shall we?

In week one, the Bulls eviscerated Boise State in Tampa on a Thursday night, opening a lot of eyes that the wrong team from this showdown was picked to make another playoff run.

Proving that this wasn't a fluke, USF drove up I-75 and outlasted the Florida Gators in a defensive struggle.

I know the Gators aren't what they used to be, but ask Texas and Steve Sarkisian about winning in The Swamp.

Their only loss came on the road against the Miami Hurricanes, whom many pundits (including our very own Clay Travis) have pegged as the number one overall team in college football.

After tonight's win over a fellow G5 darling, it's going to be hard to ignore South Florida and their playoff resume moving forward.

The Bulls have one more big test in a few weeks as they travel to Memphis to take on a top-25 Tigers team.

Should they pass that test, USF will almost assuredly be the G5 representative in the College Football Playoff.

On a more cynical note, this will likely lead to Golesh having his pick of the litter when it comes to job openings this offseason.

But sometimes that's the price to pay for success in today's day and age of college football.

Buy stock in the Bulls today, because they just proved to anyone who wasn't already paying attention that they are for real.