Steve Sarkisian Makes Ridiculous Excuse About UT Losing To Florida

The Texas Longhorns are in a close race with the Penn State Nittany Lions for most disappointing college football team through the first half of the 2025 season.

Texas entered the year as preseason No. 1, had the Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback in Arch Manning, and a vaunted defense. Yes, they had a difficult start to the schedule, with a road trip to play the Ohio State Buckeyes. But their offense was expected to take another step forward with a "generational talent" running it. The extremely expensive defense was supposed to suffocate opposing offenses.

This was the year Texas would run the SEC. Instead, after a disappointing 29-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville, the Longhorns are 3-2. Not only are they facing an uphill climb to reach the conference championship game, but their playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. At best.

After the loss on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian attempted to explain what's gone wrong thus far. And did an exceptionally poor job of it.

Steve Sarkisian Blames ‘The Swamp’ For Loss To Florida

Losing to Ohio State on the road is one thing. Losing to a 1-3 Florida team on the road is another.

As part of his explanation for their struggles to beat Power 4 teams this year, Sarkisian said to compare their schedule and outcomes with other teams across college football.

"I mean, how many teams are there in college football? 136?," Sarkisian said. "Take the other 135 and have them go play at Ohio State and at The Swamp, see how they do."

Well the USF Bulls went and played at The Almighty Swamp just a month ago, on Sept. 6, and won 18-16. The University of South Florida. Texas spent an estimated $35-40 million on its roster this year. USF did not spend anywhere close to that.

Heck, the Gators lost to Texas A&M and Miami in Gainesville in 2024, Arkansas and Florida State in 2023, and Kentucky and LSU in 2022. This isn't a viable excuse. It's just not.

It was nearly impossible for Texas to go undefeated this year. Beyond Ohio State, they also play Oklahoma, Georgia, in Athens, and Texas A&M. But if Texas was the best team in college football, as the expectations and spending implied, losing one, or at most two, games was the bare minimum.

Sure, the Longhorns could run the table, go 10-2, and fulfill the preseason hype. But that's unrealistic, at best, given how they've played. ESPN's FPI, for example, gives them just a 3.2% chance of winning out, with the most likely outcome an 8-4 record. What's the excuse going to be if they lose at Mississippi State, "imagine playing in Starkville?"