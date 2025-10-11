Mariners Overcome Tarik Skubal To Advance To ALCS With Walk-Off Winner In Insane 15-Inning Game

It's almost impossible to imagine a series as evenly matched as American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers won game one 3-2 in Seattle on a single from Zach McKinstry in the 11th inning. That seemed to give them a significant series advantage, with likely AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal set to start game two. But while he struck out nine hitters through seven innings, Jorge Polanco got him for two solo home runs. Detroit clawed back two runs in the 8th to tie it, but a Julio Rodriguez double scored Cal Raleigh to give the Mariners a 3-2 win. Not only tying the series, but giving Seattle fans their first home playoff victory to celebrate in over 20 years.

Game three in Detroit saw the Mariners jump out to an early lead off starter Jack Flaherty, and Seattle added on against the Tigers' bullpen to take a 2-1 series lead. But with their season on the line, the Tigers once again battled back. Despite falling behind 3-0 in the 5th, the Tigers scored nine straight runs to send the series back to Seattle for a winner-take-all game five. Even better for Detroit, they had Skubal once again lined up against Seattle starter George Kirby.

And of course, the two teams played another tight, drama-filled game.

Skubal Dominates, Carpenter Provides Fireworks, Mariners Find A Way

The Mariners were able to scratch across a run, thanks to a check-swing double from Josh Naylor, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly. But Skubal took over afterward, at one point getting seven straight strikeouts.

George Kirby was nearly as good, getting through five scoreless innings. But in what's sure to be a controversial, second-guessed decision, Mariners manager Dan Wilson took him out in the top of the 6th after allowing a leadoff double to Javy Baez. Instead of letting Kirby face Kerry Carpenter, who'd had some success against him in a very limited sample size, Wilson brought in Gabe Speier. Going lefty-lefty didn't work, as Carpenter launched a massive home run into right center field to give Detroit a 2-1 lead.

Skubal, of course, only got stronger as the game went on. On his last pitch of the night, he hit 101mph to strike out Cal Raleigh for his 13th of the night.

Playoff baseball at its best.

With Skubal emptying the tank, Tigers manager AJ Hinch went to Kyle Finnegan for the 7th. But the Mariners rallied on a Jorge Polanco walk, Naylor single, and a clutch, pinch-hit RBI single by Leo Rivas.

More tense, playoff bullpen innings followed, with Seattle closer Andres Munoz getting Riley Greene to pop up to end a Tigers threat in the top of the 8th inning. Tigers closer Will Vest matched him, getting through the top of the Mariners order with two strikeouts of Raleigh and Rodriguez. Then he worked a scoreless ninth too, sending a winner-take-all game into extras.

The 12th inning created more drama, with the Tigers getting runners to second and third with just one out. But Javier Baez hit a broken bat grounder to third, and Eugenio Suarez got McKinstry at home to preserve the tie. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball to right to end it. In the bottom of the frame, the Mariners got a leadoff single, followed by an errant pickoff to get the runner to second. A hit by pitch made it first and second with nobody out, but J.P. Crawford couldn't get the bunt down, eventually flying out to shallow left. Randy Arozarena hit a comebacker, the Tigers turned the double play, and it was on to the 13th.

After another scoreless frame for the Tigers offense, Flaherty came in and emptied the tank. After walking Raleigh and Rodriguez, he got Jorge Polanco swinging and Suarez to hit into an inning-ending double play. Absolute insanity.

Finally. Finally, Seattle broke through in the bottom of the 15th inning off Tommy Kahnle. A leadoff single and a Randy Arozarena hit by pitch brought Cal Raleigh up with a chance to end it. He lined a ball to deep center, moving J.P. Crawford to third. After intentionally walking Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco finally came through on a 3-2 pitch, lacing a clean single to right.

This series was as evenly matched as any we've ever seen. Through the first two games, the two teams had scored five runs each. Through the first four games, the scoring margin was 15-13 Detroit. In game five, it went to extras with both teams having two runs and four hits. The final scoring margin was 15-14. Pretty remarkable.

It was the longest playoff game to decide a series in the history of Major League Baseball. What an incredible showcase for postseason baseball.

For the Tigers, it's a devastating loss that came after showing resilience to advance through the wild card round. For Seattle, not only did they get their first home playoff win, but they win their first playoff series since 2001. It sets up an ALCS matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, who must have been overjoyed to see the game and series stretch out this long.

Seattle will have to pack up and fly east to play game one of the championship series on Sunday. An incredibly quick turnaround after an emotional, draining, physical gauntlet. Just one more series to win though, and they can reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history. What a game.