Fan's 'DUMP 61 HERE' Shirt Becomes Reality As Cal Raleigh Delivers Home Run

Seattle fan Jameson Turner wore a T-shirt with specific instructions, and the Big Dumper made it happen

It’s one thing to call your shot. It’s another thing entirely for a fan to print it on a T-shirt, show up to the ballpark and have it actually happen.

That’s exactly what went down Tuesday night at Comerica Park, when Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (affectionately known as "Big Dumper") launched his 61st home run of the season in Game 3 of the ALDS… directly to a fan wearing a teal shirt that read, in all caps: "DUMP 61 HERE."

The ball took a bounce from the bullpen into the stands and landed — by some sort of baseball miracle — right into the glove of that very fan. His name is Jameson Turner, a Mariners diehard who was surrounded by a sea of Detroit Tigers fans.

"He literally has a shirt that says ‘Dump Here,’ and he got the home run on a bounce," FS1 announcer Adam Amin said during the call.

"Oh my word," Adam Wainwright added.

"For 61!" A.J. Pierzynski chimed in.

But wait — it gets better.

Turner then immediately changed into a second shirt. This one read: "DUMP 62 HERE." Talk about being prepared.

"NO WAY!" Wainwright said.

Turner told reporters he made the shirts himself for the Mariners' regular-season finale, then followed the team to Detroit when Raleigh didn’t hit No. 61 in Seattle. His dedication paid off.

"I told the lady next to me, I said, ‘OK, this is my shot. He’s gonna hit me a home run right now,’" Turner said. "It landed in the bullpen and bounced right up to me. I caught it in my glove, so, like, I’m still in shock."

Even the Mariners bullpen guys were stunned.

"Yeah, they were loving it," he said. "They were just all giving me thumbs-up, like they couldn’t believe it, either."

After the game, Turner got to meet the Big Dumper himself, who gave him the home run ball and an autographed bat inscribed with: "Jameson, thanks for cheering us on and catching 61."

As for the game itself, the Mariners held off a ninth-inning Tigers rally to win 8-4, taking a 2-1 series lead. They're now one win away from their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

Raleigh — who led all of Major League Baseball with 60 home runs during the regular season — now has the most homers ever by a catcher and a switch-hitter, breaking records previously held by legends like Johnny Bench and Mickey Mantle.

If he dumps No. 62 on Wednesday night, expect Jameson Turner to be ready.

"I wasn't gonna go to tomorrow's game," he said, "but I might have to change my plans."