Cal Raleigh’s ‘Big Dumper’ Is Great, But This Player Owns MLB’s Best Nickname

Raleigh's nickname is in the top five, but its not No. 1.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is as well known for his nickname as his batting prowess.

It’s pretty hard to miss what he’s called: the dude is colloquially known as "The Big Dumper" across the MLB landscape. Frankly, when you squat all the time and have a big posterior (as teammate Jarred Kelenic observed ), the nickname kinda writes itself.

Read: The Red Sox Haven't Lost Since Visiting The White House; And Donald Trump Is Very Aware

I can’t think of anyone in the MLB right now who’s got a better nickname. Wait a second…yeah, no one even comes close. This is the kind of moniker that could etch itself into the psyche of future generations of baseball fans.

But is it the best ever? Hardly. It’s great, but it doesn’t take home the honor of the best nickname ever:

5. Willie Mays: "The Say Hey Kid"

Mays rose to fame in the 1950’s, and "Say Hey" sounds like a quintessential expression of excitement that people would use in that decade. Kids these days wouldn’t work it in their repertoire, but it worked for baseball fans and it has stood the test of time as a classic.

4. Reggie Jackson: "Mr. October"

Punchy. Awe-inspiring. But it should only be saved for players that showed up the most when it counted the most.

Jackson was that guy. He slashed .755 with 10 home runs in five World Series appearances, so there’s no player more worthy of this nickname than him.

3. Cal Raleigh: "The Big Dumper"

2. Ted Williams: "The Splendid Splinter"

Words with the same number of syllables help people remember nicknames easily (see Mays). But when you combine that with a dose of alliteration, it becomes even easier for the brain to remember.

That’s what you get with Williams, a legend of the game who is considered one of the best hitters of all-time. A guy like that deserves a rock-star nickname.

But they all compare in comparison to:

1. George Herman Ruth, Jr.: "The Babe"

Ruth (also known as "The Sultan of Swat") started his career over one hundred years ago, yet even non-baseball fans will tell you exactly who this guy is if you simply mentioned his nickname. He changed the fortunes of two blue-blood franchises (the Red Sox and the Yankees), won seven World Series titles, and brought untold popularity to the MLB.

A guy with a resume and nickname like that will not soon be forgotten.

What do you think are some of the best MLB nicknames ever? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.