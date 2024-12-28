Here's How Eagles Fans Plan To Troll The Giants For Losing Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles fans are salivating for January 5th, when they can thank (and troll) the New York Giants for letting them sign Saquon Barkley.

In typical Philly fashion, they aren't holding back, with fans even renting an airplane to make sure ALL the Giants players and personnel never forget how they passed up on the league's best rusher - and let him go to Philadelphia, no less!

According to High Exposure Aerial Advertising, a group of Eagles fans have already booked a plane to carry a banner that reads, "TY [Thank You] NY for No. 26!" when Philly hosts the Giants in a little over a week at Lincoln Financial Field.

EAGLES FANS WON'T LET THE GIANTS LIVE DOWN RELEASING SAQUON BARKLEY

This past offseason, the Giants famously blew re-signing Saquon Barkley to the team in what has become just one of the many blunders that the team has had this year, including benching and then releasing quarterback Daniel Jones after signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension. The team is in absolute shambles, with a disgruntled fanbase that will now have to face Eagles fans reminding them of their misery next week.

Saquon Barkley has been an absolute beast this season, with the running back only 268 yards away from breaking former Denver Broncos Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards with two games to play. Conveniently, or I should say ironically, Barkley may very well break it when he faces the Giants, because sports has a funny way of doing things like that from time to time.

GIANTS DESERVE ALL THE RIDICULE

Never one to not be petty myself, especially at the pain of other sports franchises, a few weeks ago I wrote a piece here for OutKick about how if I were the Eagles I would troll the Giants.

My proposal was for the Eagles to play the painfully cringing, but oh-so-good clip of Giants General Manager David Gettleman dismissing Saquon Barkley while the team's owner John Mara doesn't find his GM's attitude funny whatsoever. "I'm going to have a hard time sleeping if Saquon goes to the Eagles," Mara told Gtttleman in the video clip from HBO's Hard Knocks.

If I were the Eagles, I would 100% play that clip on all the jumbotrons and screens at Lincoln Financial Field when they host the Giants.

As for John Mara, he probably hasn't slept since the summertime as his former running back has been schooling opponents while also scoring 13 touchdowns for the Eagles.

Mara will be reminded of that come January 5th when he looks up at the sky and sees Eagles fans thanking him for releasing Philly's star player.

