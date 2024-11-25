Saquon Barkley Runs All Over Rams In Career-Best Performance

Saquon Barkley is playing like a Pro Bowl-caliber running back, which makes the New York Giants' decision to let him walk this offseason all the more bitter.

Barkley, 27, put on a career-best performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles RB tallied 255 rushing yards (career-high) and two rushing touchdowns. He added four catches for 47 yards to help Philadelphia handily put away the LA Rams, 37-20.

Philadelphia Eagles fans transformed SoFi Stadium into what felt like a home game for the Eagles.

Barkley had two 70-yard rushing touchdowns, which lit a spark in the Eagles offense, which looked head and shoulders superior to Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford's Rams.

The Rams were shamed at home, but in East Rutherford, the Giants were also shamed by Saquon Barkley's superhuman performance. In a hellish week for the Giants, Barkley's incredible performance is only salt in New York's wounds.

Saquon Barkley's rushing yards (255) on Sunday alone outnumbered the entire Giants offensive production (245) in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.

Philly's defense punished Stafford in the pocket, racking up five sacks and a handful of pressures on the 36-year-old Rams QB. They humbled the Rams offense with four punch-out fumbles, two of which were recovered by the Eagles.

Kyren Williams, the Rams' best source of offense, fumbled the ball twice and lost one to the Eagles. Rams kicker Joshua Karty missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide right. Rams wideout Puka Nacua recorded nine catches for 117 yards.

Philadelphia won their seventh consecutive game to improve to 9-2. LA fell back under .500 at 5-6.

