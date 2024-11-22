Saquon Barkley Reacts To The Giants' Daniel Jones Situation

Philadelphia Eagles running back and former New York Giant Saquon Barkley says it "sucks" the way that the Giants situation with quarterback Daniel Jones panned out.

It was inevitable, but it was still pretty tough to watch Jones circle the drain with the Giants, going from starter to fourth-string QB to scout team safety (for some reason), to out of a job in a week.

And it was tough to watch from the perspective of someone who just watches football. Imagine how it must have been to watch that happen to a friend and former teammate.

Fortunately, we don't have to, because Barkley can tell us what it was like.

"I've been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here," Barkley told the media on Friday after Jones had been released. "It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. I've got nothing but great things to say about him. You're not going to find anybody that can say negative things about him."

I mean, I don't think anyone thought Jones was a bad dude. He put up with more nonsense than most other quarterbacks would be able to take. It's just that the on-field results didn't justify the massive payday he received.

However, there are 31 other teams in the NFL, and a couple of them are bound to kick the tires on Jones.

"It's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy to come in and work," Barkley said. "It didn't work for me over there, and I'm doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success."

Hey, who knows? Maybe with the right team, Jones could wind up having some sort of Baker Mayfield-like resurgence.

It could happen.