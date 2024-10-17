Saquon Barkley Can't Wait To Talk 'A Little More Crap' Against Giants In His Return To MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will make his return to MetLife Stadium this Sunday to take on his former team, the New York Giants. While Barkley's return to the stomping grounds where he spent his first six seasons in the NFL is the story of the game, he doesn't exactly see it that way.

That's not going to stop him from talking some serious smack against his former team, however.

Barkley, who played in 74 games for the Giants, signed a three-year contract with the Eagles in March in what was easily one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason. Not only was Barkley seen as the face of the Giants' franchise for multiple seasons, him joining forces with an in-division rival took the NFL world by surprise.

"This rivalry is so much bigger than what happened in the offseason between me and the Giants and ‘Hard Knocks,’" Barkley told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It’s been going on for a very long time. So I’ve been on the other side. I know how Giants fans feel. I don’t know what the environment is going to be like but I’m excited. As a player, as a competitor, you kind of welcome those environments and those moments. Whatever it is, hopefully, it gives me a little extra juice and I can perform and help my team win."

During Barkley's time in New York (2018-2023) the Giants only managed to beat the Eagles three times in their 13 meetings, which included one NFC Divisional playoff game in 2022, a game Philadelphia won 38-7.

So, as he mentioned, Barkley is well aware of the very sour taste the Eagles have put in the mouths of Giants fans over the last handful of years. This isn't going to keep him from having fun with his new squad in familiar territory.

"Let my competitive spirit drive me and go out there and keep the main thing the main thing: That’s win football games and go out there and play with my teammates, go out there and play with my guys. This week, I’m going to have some guys on the other side of the ball too, so it’s going to make it more fun, talk a little more crap," Barkley continued.

The Eagles improved to 3-2 on the season a week ago with a win over the Cleveland Browns in a game that was headlined by head coach Nick Sirianni yelling at fans in the closing seconds. As for the Giants, they'll be looking for their first home win of the season, hoping the fourth time is the charm.