Eagles Must Play Infamous Hard Knocks Clip When They Host Giants In January

The Philadelphia Eagles have the perfect opportunity to deliver the final knock out blow to the New York Giants that could psychologically set them back a decade.

After Eagles running back and former Giant Saquon Barkley put up an unbelievable 255 yards and two touchdowns this past weekend, Eagles fans began tweeting out a clip from HBO's Hard Knocks that aired this past offseason in which it shows the true incompetence and arrogance of Giants General Manager Joe Schoen. The clip also included a hilarious and haunting premonition by Giants' owner John Mara saying that he "is going to have a hard time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia."

Oh boy.

As we all know, that's exactly what ended up happening and if I'm the Eagles, I am 100% playing that Hard Knocks clip across all the big screens when they host the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5th. It would be the ultimate troll move that would just twist the knife and the pain that the Giants brought upon themselves.

In the past two days, the rebirth of that infamous Hard Knocks clip has made it go viral all across social media. Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman acknowledged it during last night's Monday Night Football game, saying that Mara has to be sick to his stomach over the clip and seeing Barkley walk and sign with their NFC rival Eagles.

I'd argue that it's not Mara that looks foolish in the clip, but Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, who comes across as rude, dismissive, petty and even arrogant - all in a matter of seconds!

"What's the latest on the Saquon thing?" Giants owner John Mara asked Schoen. "Just got a text that Chicago's driving the price up and Philly's driving the price up, which I don't even know, I'll make a few calls," Schoen responded with one of the most dismissive grins that if I was Mara I would have fired him on the spot for. Also, make a few calls? What have you been doing there, Joey? You're the GM, do your job!

"I'm going to have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, as I've told you," Mara famously responds. When Schoen tries to push back a bit, Mara shuts him down and says that he's "been around a lot of players" and that "Saquon is by far the most popular Giants player we have."

The Giants reportedly never made Saquon an offer and the rest, as they say, is karma as Barkley signed with the Eagles for three-years, $37.75 million, of which $26 million is guaranteed, while also leading the entire league in rushing yards, carries and is tied for fourth in touchdowns with 10.

Meanwhile, the Giants were all-in on Daniel Jones only to let him walk away as well, but only have giving him over $81 million in guaranteed money.

Still laughing now, Schoen? Nothing really funny about being 2-9 and one of the worst teams in the NFL, is there? Maybe you should have done your job or at least tried to show you cared, rather than let the team implode which is absolutely what has happened under your help as GM.

