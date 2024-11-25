Daniel Jones Suddenly In Demand Says How Poorly NFL Teams Judge QBs

A quick flip of the TV dial on Sunday morning was supposed to change everything we know and have seen from Daniel Jones in 69 NFL starts over the last six years.

Suddenly, the dude who fumbled a lot and was hurt sporadically his first three years, and then simply didn't play to expectations or potential the next three years – minus last year when he was mostly out for the season – is really, really good.

And NFL teams are really, really enamored of him now.

Yippie!

Daniel Jones Landing Spots

ESPN reported on Sunday the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the most likely landing spots for Jones this week. NFL Media reported on Sunday the 49ers, Ravens and Raiders are the most likely.

FOX reported on Sunday 10 teams are interested in Jones and one even wants him to start.

So the message made the network rounds that Daniel Jones is awesome, The message was when you watched and thought the quarterback's arm was betraying him, it was really your eyes betraying you.

OutKick, by the way, reported Friday the Raiders might value Jones as a starter the final few weeks of the season – which seems more likely now that starter Gardner Minshew fractured his collarbone on Sunday.

OutKick also reported the Ravens, Vikings, Lions and Dolphins would be interested in Jones as a backup – just as the others did two days later.

Jones Is A Second-Tier Guy

No one reported anyone would actually claim Jones off waivers.

But here's the thing: That unique interest in Jones as a starter is borne of desperation. Kind of like the one the Raiders currently have.

Interest in Jones as a backup is another thing altogether. Because that's basically what he is at this point – a guy who's better than several other second-tier guys.

A guy who is acceptable in small doses.

A guy you like to have but hope you never need.

Despite this fact, the media is largely treating Jones, who averaged only one TD pass per game and has an unimpressive 70-to-47 touchdown-to-interception ratio, like he's good. Like he was wasted by the Giants.

Malik Nabers Absolves Daniel Jones

We're hearing from former Giants teammates that remain in New Jersey that it was never Jones' fault. Those former teammates had to answer for Sunday's blowout loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And they absolved Jones for all his misdeeds in keeping them from winning the past few years simply because he had nothing to do with them losing this game.

"It ain't the quarterback," receiver Malik Nabers said. "Same outcome we had with [Daniel Jones] at quarterback. It ain't the quarterback."

Except it is the quarterback for the Giants. It definitely is the quarterback.

Nabers said Jones wasn't the problem this year just as Tommy DeVito wasn't the problem on Sunday. But, you see, the quarterback isn't merely supposed to keep from being the problem.

Good NFL quarterbacks are often the solution.

And neither Jones for years, nor DeVito on Sunday, did enough great things consistently enough to be that solution.

It ain't the quarterback?

Put Josh Allen on the Giants and see how the Nabers argument holds up.

Barkley Hopes Jones Finds Fresh Start

Coach Brian Daboll coached Allen to great heights when he was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator. You're telling me the problem is Daboll and the guy he developed wouldn't be the solution?

Here's the other misbegotten narrative that will dominate the media in the coming days, and you heard it first from Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley: New surroundings will help Jones reach his potential.

"It didn't work for me over there, and I'm doing well here," Barkley said. "Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start that's successful."

It didn't work out for Barkley in New York because the Giants moved on. But Barkley was good for the Giants – much better than Jones will be at his position his entire NFL career for anyone.

It's working out for Barkley with the Eagles because he's been outstanding most of his career. The Eagles admittedly put polish to Barkley's work, but the work was very good to begin with.

Can Jones Be Mayfield Or Darnold?

The media, finally, will point to players such as Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as having a career path Jones can follow. But even if one believes this, it's a hollow hope.

Mayfield is a good player in Tampa Bay after he failed in Cleveland. And in Carolina. And was allowed to leave from Los Angeles with few accomplishments.

Darnold is having a good year with the Vikings, after he failed with the Jets. And in Carolina. And sat around a season in San Francisco with few accomplishments.

So what these people are really saying is maybe Jones will be good after he lands with another team. And another. And perhaps in three or four years, at age 31, finds a situation that brings out the best in him.

Good luck to him for that.

But more likely, Daniel Jones is an experienced backup who can climb in the cockpit in an emergency and maybe not crash the plane. That's it.