Heisman Voter Goes Scorched Earth On Diego Pavia: ‘It Was A Punk Move’

After the Vanderbilt QB's “F*** the voters" outburst following the Heisman ceremony, one voter wasn't interested in excuses or apologies.

Heisman Trophy voter Chase Goodbread did not mince words when reacting to Diego Pavia's antics following Saturday night's Heisman ceremony.

Goodbread, a columnist for The Tuscaloosa News and a first-time Heisman voter this season, went scorched earth on the Vanderbilt quarterback after Pavia posted "F*** all the voters" to Instagram and was later photographed holding a sign that read "F*** Indiana," a reference to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

While Pavia has since apologized, Goodbread’s column made clear the damage, at least in his eyes, was already done.

"I’m heartbroken (not really), troubled (not at all), and disgusted (SARCASM) that a Heisman finalist would be so unsportsmanlike in finishing second," Goodbread wrote. "The Heisman Trust isn’t my trust, its trophy isn’t my trophy, and Pavia did a lot more to embarrass himself than any voter."

Goodbread noted his ballot mirrored the final results — Mendoza first, Pavia second — and said the QB's outburst did nothing to change his view of the vote.

"Nor does his jackassery change my opinion that he was the second-best option for the award," he wrote.

The columnist also rejected the idea that Pavia's behavior could be chalked up to some sort of youthful frustration, pointing to the quarterback's age (23) and experience.

"He’s a big boy now," Goodbread wrote. "Old enough to have more than one college degree. Old enough to beat the NCAA in court to gain extra eligibility, and old enough to make the pile of NIL money that came with that. Old enough to know better. And old enough to handle some criticism."

Goodbread went a step further by comparing the situation to how similar clown behavior might have been received had it come earlier in a player's career — specifically, from another college QB who famously loved to party.

"Had this been the 19-year-old Johnny Manziel — a Pavia confidant, by the way — an ‘F all the voters’ post on social media would’ve at least been less surprising, if no less classless," he wrote. "But after six years in college, you’d think Pavia would’ve signed up for at least one course in humility by now."

Burn.

Goodbread also dismissed the "blowing off steam" defense, writing that decades of disappointed Heisman finalists had managed to leave New York "without leaving behind their dignity like Pavia did."

"It was a punk move, Diego," Goodbread wrote. "This voter wasn’t sitting right next to Mendoza Saturday night, but my congrats for him are at least genuine."

Pavia later apologized publicly, calling his behavior a mistake and expressing respect for Mendoza and the Heisman voting process. Too little too late, though, bud.