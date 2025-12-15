Diego Pavia Apologizes For His Clown-Like Behavior After Not Winning Heisman Trophy

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia didn't exactly take the high road with his response to finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting, and for that, he says he is deeply sorry.

Pavia finished second behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who earned 643 first-place votes compared to the 189 first-place votes that the Vandy signal caller earned.

Following the trophy ceremony in New York City, Pavia re-shared a photo of himself and a group of his teammates originally shared by comedian Theo Von on Instagram, but the quarterback added his own personal message to the caption, writing, "F-All The Voters But….Family For Life."

Pavia was then spotted in a video from inside a New York club partying next to a sign that read "Fu-k Indiana" while throwing up the middle finger; super classy stuff.

After the damage was already done and the social media posts had been seen by hundreds of thousands of people, Pavia decided on Sunday night that an apology was needed.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win," Pavia began in the statement he shared on X. "To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful."

It was a mistake, and I am sorry. Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season."

The quarterback also went on to share how he had been "doubted my whole life" and how he's "had to break down doors and fight for myself," as if that has anything to do with telling Heisman voters to f-off and whatnot.

Vanderbilt will take on Iowa on New Year's Eve in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, which will mark Pavia's final game as a Commodore.