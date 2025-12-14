Heisman Trophy Loss Sparks Incredibly Immature Reaction From Diego Pavia

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is an incredibly confident guy. He's also probably the most authentic and unfiltered star the sport has seen since Johnny Manziel, which makes his reaction to not winning the Heisman Trophy rather predictable.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza hoisted the prestigious piece of hardware on Saturday night in Manhattan, earning 643 first-place votes. Pavia received the second-most first-place votes (189) and the most second-place votes with 352, but if you're not first, you're last, and the Vandy star was far from pleased with the result.

Following the trophy ceremony, Pavia re-shared a photo of himself and a group of his teammates originally shared by Theo Von on Instagram, but the quarterback added his own personal message to the caption, writing, "F-All The Voters But….Family For Life."

A little frustration is understandable, but the soon-to-be 24-year-old quarterback telling Heisman voters to f-ck off isn't exactly the mature way to handle things. While it's clear Pavia cares nothing about outside opinion, he should also know this is an arrogant look.

Pavia had a remarkable campaign and certainly checked all the self-promotion boxes throughout the year, but Mendoza leading the Hoosiers to a Big Ten title and the top seed in the College Football Playoff was unbeatable. By Saturday evening, the Vandy signal caller had to be aware Mendoza was leaving New York with the Heisman.

Pavia and the Commodores are set to take on Iowa on New Year's Eve in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay.