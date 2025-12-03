Diego Pavia Offers Wild Spin Involving Booze On Brother's Multiple Arrests: WATCH

Javier Pavia has been arrested twice this season. The latest arrest was last weekend for the Tennessee game.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia has no issue with his brother Javier boozing it up and getting arrested.

The Vanderbilt Commodores finished the regular season 10-2, and did it behind Pavia's solid play all season long.

The Commodores are very unlikely to make the playoff, but a 10-2 season is still outstanding in Nashville. However, the focus hasn't always been on the results on the field.

A lot of it has also been on the Pavia family.

Diego Pavia reacts to brother's arrests.

Javier Pavia was arrested during the team's win over Tennessee this past weekend on a charge of public intoxication. It wasn't the first time he found himself on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested with his other brother, Roel, after Vandy beat Charleston Southern on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

What does the likely Heisman finalist think about his brothers finding themselves in handcuffs on alcohol-related charges?

The dual-threat QB doesn't seem to be too upset at all. In fact, he encourages them to drink.

Pavia said the following on "Bussin' With The Boys" when addressing his Javier's two arrests this season:

"This is the other thing, too, is why I kind of let them be them. Last year we beat Alabama. We're going on a freaking crazy run. Kentucky, they're running wild, too. And then, it was like, 'Hey, we need to calm down. Everything's going out of control. Like, we better calm down. Ever since that day, we were 5-2, we only won other game against Auburn and we barely slipped by. And they weren't drinking nothing. I was like, 'You know what? F**k it. Next year, get hammered as much as you want. That's the only time I win.' My brother only stayed sober for the Alabama and the Texas game [Vandy lost both games]."

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 1:34:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Classic brother behavior. Vanderbilt is in the midst of an all-time great season for the program, but the team can't beat headlines about Pavia's family acting like a clown show.

The response from the team's QB? Crack open another beer and just embrace the carnage. If it's true his brother only stayed sober twice all year and Vandy lost both games, then that's honestly hilarious.

I'm absolutely not a Diego Pavia fan, but I can admit when something is simply funny. It's truly incredible if Vandy is 10-0 when Javier is drinking and 0-2 when he's not.

Now, I would never encourage heavy drinking, but the facts do appear to speak for themselves.

What do you think of the Pavia family's booze-fueled strategy? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.