Indiana's Fernando Mendoza Wins The 2025 Heisman Trophy In A Landslide Over Diego Pavia

The college football regular season came to an end last weekend, with only one thing left to announce before the playoff begins. On Saturday night in New York City, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

More than 900 voters cast their ballots, with Mendoza receiving 643 first place votes, compared to 189 for Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love came in third place, followed by Julian Sayin of Ohio State.

"I'm at a loss for words. I want to thank God for the opportunity to chase a dream. Standing here tonight doesn't feel real. This trophy might have my name on it, but it belongs to all of you in Bloomington," Mendoza said while accepting the award.

If you were to have asked fans before the season started, who would be the four players standing on the stage in front of a room full of family, friends and coaches, I would imagine Jeremiyah Love would have been the only consistent vote.

The 2025 Season Will Be One To Remember For Finalists

But, everything about the 2025 season was unconventional. Vanderbilt finished the season 10-2 behind the dynamic play of finalist Diego Pavia, who actually called his shot before the first game of 2025.

Even though his prediction of playing for a national championship did not come to fruition, his dreams of contending for a Heisman Trophy came true.

As for Fernando Mendoza, leading Indiana to an undefeated regular season, capped off by a Big Ten championship against Ohio State, it has been a roller-coaster of a ride for Hoosier fans. This season, Mendoza passed for 2,980 yards, with 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Both of these quarterbacks had a number of ‘Heisman Moments’. For Mendoza, leading Indiana to the last-second win over Penn State, or defeating Oregon on the road, and even the Big Ten title-clinching pass in the fourth quarter to defeat the Buckeyes, there were plenty of memorable plays for the Hoosiers quarterback.

As for Diego Pavia, the Vanderbilt quarterback put on a show in the final month of the season, keeping the Dores in contention for a spot in the CFP. The best season in Vanderbilt history will be remembered for decades to come, capped off by Diego Pavia's performance against arch-rival Tennessee. Pavia finished the season with 4,018 total yards, 27 passing touchdowns, while also rushing for an additional 9 touchdowns.

For Jeremiyah Love and Julian Sayin, there was plenty of hype around both, certainly delivering in their own ways this season. Even though Notre Dame's season will be remembered for the CFP's decision to keep them out, Love has a chance to be an incredible running back at the next level, if that's the decision he makes.

The season is not over for Julian Sayin, as he leads his Ohio State Buckeyes into the college football playoff, where they will face the winner of Texas A&M versus Miami in the quarterfinals.

As for the Heisman Trophy, that will now reside in Bloomington, Indiana, while the official one will become a centerpiece in Fernando Mendoza's house for the rest of his life.