Heisman Legend Buries Arrogant Diego Pavia With Blunt Reality Check: WATCH

Diego Pavia had an absurdly immature reaction to not winning the Heisman.

College football legend Mark Ingram doesn't seem overly impressed with Diego Pavia's behavior.

The Vanderbilt QB went viral over the weekend for a wildly immature response to not winning the Heisman Trophy.

He posted on his Instagram story "F-ALL THE VOTERS" and then proceeded to dance in front of a sign that read "F*CK INDIANA."

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman in dominating fashion.

Mark Ingram buries Diego Pavia.

Pavia's behavior was just the latest example of how cringe and unbearable the QB can be. It's honestly beyond embarrassing and beneath a Heisman finalist.

Former Alabama star RB and Heisman winner Mark Ingram seems to agree, and he had a blunt message for Pavia.

"Yeah, he F'd me and that’s fine. That's fine because guess what? My trophy’s sitting right there (points to Heisman Trophy). I don’t give a damn who you F," Ingram said in the latest episode of "The Triple Option" podcast.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pavia can throw a fit and behave like a child all he wants, but the fact of the matter is that he'll never be a Heisman winner.

Mark Ingram will forever be one, and so will Mendoza. A more mature person would just have said nothing after losing and moved on.

To be fair, Pavia did ultimately apologize for his bonehead Instagram story post, but the toothpaste is out of the container.

There have been a lot of great villains over the years in college football, but most were genuinely entertaining. Pavia is not. He comes off as an arrogant fool.

It is going to be fascinating to see how relevant he is or isn't in a few months. Johnny Manziel managed to be a first round pick and was relevant for years after winning the Heisman.

It's hard to imagine Pavia will have that kind of staying power, but only time will tell.

What do you think about Ingram giving Pavia a harsh reality check? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.