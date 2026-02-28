'Heated Rivalry' Star Harrison Browne Still Can't Get Over U.S. Hockey Team Humoring Trump

This is why no one takes liberals seriously.

If you thought you were done hearing the unwanted and irrelevant opinions of people who wish to see U.S. Hockey and Donald Trump fail, then I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we got another one.

"Heated Rivalry" star and professional hockey player, Harrison Browne, took to social media recently and blasted the U.S. Men's Hockey Team for "facilitating" their rendezvous with President Trump.

"The USA men’s hockey team won the Olympic gold medals and, obviously, as a Canadian that hurt," Browne said. "But for me, as soon as that goal went in, I was like, great, Trump is going to make this his moment. Little did I know that USA Hockey would be the ones facilitating this."

So, his first thought after the goal went in wasn't, "Oh, man! My home country lost a gold medal game! This sucks"?

Nope. His mind immediately shifts to our President.

And people try to say Trump Derangement Syndrome isn't a real thing!

In case you couldn't tell, Browne is both Canadian and trans, so he's obviously got a little bias when it comes to situations like this.

He claims everything is political when you're part of the LGBTQ+ community, though.

"It’s so easy to be like, ‘Everything’s political. We don’t need to be political in this moment' when you are a white, straight, wealthy, cis man. There are immigrants, there are trans people, the LGBTQ+ community, women that are all being deeply impacted by the political landscape in the USA. I’m not saying athletes need to speak up on this. I would love it, it would be amazing. Just do not bring this bullshit into the sport and wonder why people are mad at you."

Truly inspiring stuff.

Let's start with the fact that Browne is Canadian. I don't know about any of you, but I'm really sick and tired of people who aren't U.S. citizens telling us how we should feel about our government and our hockey team.

Go cry in your poutine and worry about your own country. We're good down here.

By the way, Canadian players have visited the White House and been chummy with Trump in the past, too.

Looks like a decent number of Canadians to me (10 to be exact).

Browne went on to say he was disappointed that players like Jack Hughes didn't apologize for the joke Trump made about inviting the women to the White House.

"It would have been a great moment for the USA men’s hockey to just say, ‘We’re horrified by this. We’re so sorry.’ Just an apology, just something," Browne said. "But then we see the Hughes brothers just doubling down and painting themselves as the victims. "

He wanted a group of American players to say they were "horrified" because Trump made a joke about having to invite the women's hockey team to the White House?

Be for real, dude.

They turn a harmless joke, one that even members of the women's hockey team weren't particularly offended by, into a war crime.

Average, everyday people are sick and tired of being held hostage by these loonies. The response to Team USA's win and subsequent celebration is proof of that.

I'm glad the players have stood their ground on this "issue," because they have nothing to apologize for.

They laughed at a harmless joke made by the President of the United States after the most important achievement of their lives, drunk on both the moment and the celebratory beers that were flowing.

This is a nothingburger and the people who keep hammering the players for it continue to alienate themselves from the vast majority of "normal" Americans.

The sooner we stop paying attention to these completely unserious nutjobs, the sooner they will (hopefully) go away.