Team USA Star Brady Tkachuk Hounded Over Harmless Laugh At Trump Joke

I didn't see this coming, but one of the biggest losers of the Olympic men's gold medal hockey game has been Canadian sports media.

Ever since the game went final and players returned to their NHL clubs, it has been an absolute clown show from the Big J's in the Great White North.

We've had a columnist go after Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews for proudly captaining Team USA, and a reporter asking Connor McDavid of Team Canada and the Edmonton Oilers one of the dumbest questions ever thrown at a pro athlete.

Now, we've got a reporter taking it upon herself to hound Ottawa Senators captain and Team USA member Brady Tkachuk about why he and his teammates laughed when President Trump commented on having to invite the US women's team (which also beat Canada, but you knew that) to the White House.

It's insane that this is still an issue, given that most of the players were enthusiastic when Trump mentioned this. But reality wasn't going to stop this reporter from continuing to perpetuate this non-existent civil war between the men's and women's teams.

"I know you supported the women's team," the reporter began. "Do you understand how they could feel pretty put down by that moment?"

"I mean, yeah, I get it," Tkachuk began. "I have no other comments other than the things that we control, and that was (that) we supported them and they supported us."

He went on to talk about how the two sides picked each other's brains over the course of the Olympics.

But this reporter had to know: why would he laugh?

"I don't really have an answer," Tkachuk said, before noting that the entire scene was a "whirlwind of a moment" in the minutes after achieving a lifelong dream.

It has been jaw-dropping just how little everyone who wants to hate on Team USA or Americans in general has to go for right now. The wildest thing to me is that these people who are upset are acknowledging it was a joke and still hounding these guys on this.

I think we've all heard jokes like that before. But because the wokes and the Canadian media — which can sometimes be the same — have nothing else to do, they're harping on this one fleeting, nothingburger of a moment. One that all parties involved have downplayed, even if they didn't dig what was said, as was the case with Team USA women's captain Hillary Knight.

Brady Tkachuk has to live in Canada after this, so he has to pick his battles a little more carefully.

Otherwise, the correct answer to the question would've been to do the thing that started this whole charade: a laugh.