Hilary Knight Says Trump's Joke Was 'Distasteful,' But Defends U.S. Men's Team

The two-time gold medalist didn’t like the joke made during the locker room phone call — but she says there’s “genuine" respect between the men’s and women’s teams.

Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight isn't thrilled with what President Donald Trump said to the U.S. men's hockey team after its gold medal win — but she's also making one thing very clear: the backlash toward the men's team is misplaced.

During a locker room phone call following the men's gold medal victory in Milan, Trump congratulated the team and invited them to the State of the Union address. He then added with a laugh, "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," adding that if he didn't, "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

The comment went viral and drew widespread criticism online, particularly because several players appeared to laugh in response.

Knight, who just won her second Olympic gold and became the most decorated player in U.S. women's hockey history, didn't sugarcoat her reaction.

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," she said on ESPN's SportsCenter.

But while she found the remark inappropriate, she isn't blaming the men's team.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," Knight said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

RELATED: Dylan Strome's Wife Blasts Trolls, NHL After 'Girl Dad' Post Sparks Attacks On Her Family

That mutual respect, she emphasized, is real.

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke," Knight said.

In other words, she didn't like the joke, but let's not turn this into a civil war between Team USA's men and women.

RELATED: Jack Hughes Says He Immediately Thought Of A Fellow American Hero After Scoring Golden Goal For Team USA

Knight also framed the moment as something bigger than one viral clip.

"[This is a] really good learning point, to really focus on how we talk about women, not only in sport but in industry," she said. "Women aren't less than and their achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are."

The women's team ultimately declined the State of the Union invitation, citing scheduling conflicts. But during Tuesday's address, Trump said the women's team will visit the White House.