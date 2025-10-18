The Haters Were Wrong (Again) About College GameDay's Venue Choice

The haters are in shambles right now.

Are you not entertained?

I know I've said it before, I have had my tiffs with College GameDay recently, but there is no denying the show picked the right game (once again) to attend this Saturday.

Georgia and Ole Miss are putting on an absolute clinic, as two top-10 teams are supposed to do, and you know the haters are absolutely furious.

I wrote earlier this week about how salty people all across the country were about ESPN once again selecting an SEC venue over some other sites.

But so far, this game has more than lived up to its billing.

I mean, for crying out loud, neither team punted throughout the entirety of the first half.

Not everyone is impressed, though, as some are calling for the resignation of both defensive coordinators in this one.

Like I said, some people can never be satisfied.

This is a matchup of two of the best coaches in college football right now.

Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart decided to dispense with the war of words and let their football teams do the talking on the field, and the viewers have been the beneficiaries of that decision.

With rumors swirling about Kiffin's future in Oxford, you would have been forgiven if you expected to see a distracted head coach, and, by extension, listless football team.

But give credit where it's due, the Ole Miss skipper had his team ready to roll in an insanely hostile environment.

If the Rebels keep this up, there may not be a reason for Kiffin to ever leave the Magnolia State.

This isn't exactly a vintage Georgia squad, but the Bulldogs are still a very legitimate top-10 team, so an Ole Miss win on the road against this team might have the Rebels in the driver's seat to win the SEC and make a deep playoff run.

Regardless of what happens to Kiffin, it's safe to say the haters were once again wrong about the hate for the choice of venue this weekend.