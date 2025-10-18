Incessant Whining About AP Poll Proves You Can't Please Everyone

It really is true what they say: you can't please everyone.

When we started this whole crazy college football experiment, national champions were decided entirely by the media.

Barbaric, I know.

So then, we decided to have computers select the two best teams to play each other, and we called it the BCS.

But people weren't happy with that, so we introduced a four-team playoff.

Of course, once people got disenfranchised with that concept, it was agreed that we needed to expand.

Four teams became 12, and that kept the unwashed masses happy for a while.

Now, there's talk of even more expansion, but the big point of contention these days is the AP Poll and SEC bias.

Oh, cry me a river!

Newsflash, the AP Poll has always been biased.

The voters always used to vote for teams like Notre Dame and Ohio State because, more often than not, those were the most popular teams at the time.

This incessant whining about the polls and SEC bias is just more proof you can't please everyone, nor should you want to.

We had a system that worked for our fans, but the casuals came in and perverted something that was so pure.

"But college football isn't fair."

It never has been.

I would argue this is as fair and balanced as it's ever been, with parity at an all-time high.

But even that isn't good enough for these psychopaths.

You should never negotiate with terrorists, but that's exactly what is happening with these ever-expanding playoffs.

Four teams weren't enough, and 12 isn't either, so where is the line?

It's gotten so bad that they've even brainwashed some of our coaches, including Georgia's Kirby Smart.

College football doesn't need to expand to appease the outsiders.

As I always say: reject modernity, embrace tradition.

The AP Poll isn't going anywhere, so get used to it.

Don't compromise your morals and principles just to please the masses, otherwise you risk alienating the fans that rode with you the whole way.