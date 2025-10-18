Louisville-Miami Game Proves Elite Teams May Not Exist In 2025

You can still delete those "Miami is ELITE" posts on X

Okay, folks! Is everyone finally ready to admit they were wrong about Miami?

I bit my tongue after the Hurricanes took advantage of an inexperienced CJ Carr making his first start as a true freshman on the road, or when they had the privilege of propping their defense up against an inept Billy Napier-led Florida at home, but I will remain silent no longer.

No, the Miami Hurricanes are not elite, and they never were.

In case you missed it, the Canes welcomed conference foe Louisville to Miami Gardens for a rare Friday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.

What ensued was a vintage Carson Beck performance (i.e. four interceptions, including the game-clinching pick on his final drive), and a game in which Miami and their vaunted offensive line ran for just 63 yards at a paltry 2.6 yards per carry.

I don't want to take anything away from Louisville, who showed they are a very quality team and will more than likely be ranked inside the top-20 after this weekend, but elite teams don't lose to unranked opponents coming off a bye week at night in their home stadium.

This isn't me "strawmanning" either.

We have documented proof of plenty of people crowning Miami because they beat up on a couple overrated in-state rivals and caught Notre Dame with a young quarterback before he had a chance to find his footing.

Not so fast, my friends.

And I don't want this to sound like I'm picking on The U (well, maybe a little), but this might be the proof we need that there aren't any elite teams in college football this season.

Look around you.

Gone are the days of 2019 LSU or 2022 Georgia, where these dominant programs would hoard five-stars and bludgeon other teams into submission.

The parity in college football is as good as it's ever been, and Louisville's "shocking" win over Miami is just further proof of that.

Sure, teams like Ohio State and Texas A&M are undefeated and look as if they're showing no signs of slowing down, but I don't see them or anyone else for that matter going on a dominant run the way some national champions of the past have.

Hell, just last year, Ohio State proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they were head and shoulders above everyone else, and they lost to a very pedestrian Michigan team.

Also, this isn't the end of the road for Miami, either.

They could just as easily bounce back, run the table, and win it all, much like the Buckeyes did last season.

But as far as being "elite?"

We may just have to retire that word this season, and perhaps for the foreseeable future as well.