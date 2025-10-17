College GameDay's Latest Celebrity Guest Is Yet Another Tragic Misstep

I might have to jelly-roll myself off a cliff after this one

Ah, College GameDay! Welcome back to the crucible, old friend!

These days, it seems like I've been making a living on trashing the once-mighty college football pregame show.

If I were being paid by the word, the majority of that pie chart would be thanks to Rece Davis and the crew.

But I digress. GameDay's latest transgression is more of the same garbage from ESPN with regard to alienating the very traditions that made it a household name on Saturday's in the fall.

As is often the case, GameDay will feature a celebrity guest picker towards the end of the show to help the desk prognosticate the outcomes of the weekend slate.

Usually, the celebrity or athlete has a connection to the school or city where the game is being held.

Not so much when it comes to this weekend's picker.

Just so we are clear, Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) has no ties to the University of Georgia or Athens whatsoever.

He was born and raised in Tennessee and has an associates degree from Volunteer State College.

Now listen, I've never been one to shame someone for rooting for a college team from a university they never attended, lest I am labeled a hypocrite.

I spent five and a half glorious years at UCF, but I've been a die-hard Gator fan from birth and would never even consider switching allegiances.

With all that being said, Jelly Roll has never once repped any UGA gear nor has he even mentioned being a fan.

To the best of my research abilities, it looks like he supports both the Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores (which is the kind of dumbass behavior that should have you banned from GameDay in the first place).

Why does ESPN think it's okay to have Jelly Roll be their guest picker when he's a fair weather fan of not one, but two rival SEC schools (and is kind of an a-hole, too)?

Plenty of other fans are tired of the shenanigans from the Worldwide Leader as well.

Strange behavior indeed.

Whoever is in charge of things for College GameDay clearly doesn't care about the show's core fanbase anymore; that bridge was burned a long time ago.

But if you're going to put some modern-day recording artist hack to "appeal to the next generation," at least pick someone with ties to the University of Georgia.

Don't insult our collective intelligence with Discount Post Malone.

I expect to see all of you over on FOX for the Big Noon Kickoff bright and early tomorrow morning.

Okay, class dismissed.