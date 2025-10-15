Christian Singer Forrest Frank Has Phenomenal Response To Jelly Roll's Uncalled For Criticism

Forrest Frank has squashed the beef Jelly Roll started just as you would predict a Christian artist would, by showing grace and compassion, two traits everyone would agree that today's world needs more of.

Anyone who has spent any time at all on Instagram or TikTok over the past year or so has likely heard Frank's ‘Your Way's Better’ tune. The single has not only trended on social media for months, but also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 list, which is quite the accomplishment for any Christian artist in the year 2025.

Earlier this month, Frank jumped on Instagram to share why he felt convicted to avoid awards ceremonies for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old explained that it didn't sit right with him to receive glory for making music that is "from Jesus and for Jesus."

Out of nowhere, Jelly Roll jumped in the comments section of the post and replied, "Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol."

It was a bizarre comment from Jelly Roll, essentially insinuating that Frank shouldn't accept any money for his music and talent to provide for himself and his family. Jelly, the man who seems to be both anywhere and everywhere at all times, likely having not turned down an appearance fee check in years, probably should have sat this one out.

After sitting on the comment for a few days and not responding, Frank shared a video on his Instagram on Tuesday, explaining that he was hesitant to reply before putting on a masterclass on how one should react amid unforeseen drama.

"All I'm going to say to you, Jelly, is, I love this question. This is the question that kept me from making Christian music for so many years, because I didn't want to make a business out of worship music. I didn't want to make a business out of Jesus, so I actually didn't participate," Frank explained, in part.

"Here's the thing, legally, it was self-produced and self-written. So legally, that money comes to me. What I do with that money after it legally comes to me, I'm never going to tell anybody, because your left hand isn't supposed to know from your right hand," he continued. "I might give 90% of my money away, I might give 10% of my money away, somewhere in between, but y'all are never going to know that because that's my relationship with Jesus. But I love this conversation, and I'm willing to be refined in any area".

Then, Frank's compassion kicked in.

"Anyways, I'm just stoked by this comment. This is something that I would love to figure out. And in the meantime, I'm a safe place for you, bro. Whether that's on the phone or on here on social media. I'm for you, bro. God is for you. He has a plan for your life," Frank shared.

This marks the second time in just a few months that Frank has found himself in a unique situation online.

After fracturing vertebrae in his back in a freak skateboarding accident, fellow Christian artist Cory Asbury was among those who made parody videos about the accident and the recovery journey Frank was sharing on social media. Ultimately, Asbury issued a public apology to Frank, and the two later collaborated on a song titled ‘Misunderstood.'