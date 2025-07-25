Here Are Some Celebrities I Need A Break From Because They Have To Be Involved In Everything For Some Reason

Everyone has celebrities they like and those they don't, but as of late, I've been experiencing a bizarre phenomenon: celebrities to whom I am completely indifferent, but need a break from because they are just so overexposed.

It's not their fault; it's just a sign of the trend and data-driven times that we live in. The powers that be say, "Wait; what's that? You like X, Y, and Z? Well, then have a whole bunch of X, Y, and Z!"

No. That's how stuff becomes not fun. When you're bludgeoned over the head by it, and that's how I feel about the following celebrities — in no particular order — through absolutely no fault of their own.

Jelly Roll

Like I said, I've got no issue with Jelly Roll. He seems like a very nice, pleasant guy.

However, I feel like I'm inundated with Jelly Roll practically non-stop on TV, Radio, and beyond, despite my having never, by my recollection, sought out any of the man's work.

Do you remember the 2011 episode of South Park where they joke that Slash of Guns 'N Roses fame is a mythical character called Vünter Slauche, as a way of explaining how he seemed to be everywhere?

Well, Jelly Roll is having one of those moments, and that's awesome for him. Having your music played on rock, country, and even pop stations is incredible.

However… let's all pump the brakes a little.

Like, does he need to be in one of the most talked-about matches going into next weekend's SummerSlam? I'd argue no. That to me is the "Go Grab A Beer" match that not even Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre will be able to save, but I'm always open to being wrong.

It wouldn't be the first time.

Walton Goggins

Again, I've got no qualms with Walton Goggins. Seems like a nice guy and is a great actor.

However, every time I sit down to watch TV, my retinas are inundated with a barrage of ads featuring Walton Goggins.

I think like 75 percent of that is because "Walton Goggins" is fun to say.

Try it.

Walton Goggins. Walton Goggins. Walton Goggins…

If you read that out loud. There's a decent chance he just appeared behind you to shill Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses.

Sorry about that.

But, like I said, this isn't his fault; it's the fault of the people who keep throwing money at him to be in ad after ad after ad.

Can't fault him for happily taking it.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge is a bona fide comedy legend. She's the original MILF as Stifler's mom in American Pie, was in a bunch of Christopher Guest movies, and was even Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in the Seinfeld episode, "The Masseuse."

Now, she is having a well-deserved career renaissance thanks to her role on The White Lotus.

But, like Goggins — who was on the latest season of The White Lotus, so maybe that show is partially to blame — she is in what certainly feels like every other commercial.

I think I've seen her Discover and Uber Eats commercials so many times I could probably recite them in my sleep, which may be what they were going for, but I'd argue that they're inching toward the point where I start channel surfing the moment they come on.

Jennifger Coolidge is great — even if she kind of plays the same character in everything — but let's maybe call in someone else from the bench to shake things up.

Pedro Pascal

I think that I have a pretty good understanding of why we're being inundated with the first three I mentioned, but Pedro Pascal, I legitimately can't figure out.

He was in a few shows, including one where he wore a helmet the entire time and was outshone by Baby Yoda, and then all of a sudden, someone decided that he had to be in everything.

And I mean, everything.

Look at this:

That was outside of the AMC Theater at Disney Springs, and Pedro Pascal was in pretty much every poster on the wall outside.

Can't fault the guy for raking in the big bucks, but I think we've all seen enough of him for a bit, and how is he in everything? Does he have dirt on everyone in Hollywood? Because he's not that good of an actor.

I like the Daniel Day-Lewis model of doing movies. Sure, he's one of the all-time greats, but he would do one movie like every seven years. That made his movies an event just because he was in them.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal's mere presence in a movie is going to start annoying people more than the way he has all of his fellow cast members touch him all the time.

…

So, what do you say? Could we all use a break from getting bludgeoned by these folks' presence morning, noon, and night?

Maybe you have your own. Send them to me: matthew.reigle@outkick.com