College Gameday Is Going Back To The SEC Again And Folks Are Fuming

We are through seven weeks of the college football season, and by all accounts, there isn't much to complain about on the whole.

There have been exciting games every week, parity is at an all-time high, and everyone's expectations from the beginning of the season have been turned on their heads.

It's everything you could ask for from the first half of a college football season.

But, as is always the case, people on the internet can't stop complaining, and this time their anger is being directed at College Gameday (shocker).

I know I've had my own problems with College Gameday as a production, but the masses are upset that Gameday is yet again heading to an SEC location.

Oh, no! Not another SEC school! Anything but that!

Objectively, this makes sense, as much as the unwashed masses hate to see the Southeastern Conference getting any more attention than they already do.

Georgia and Ole Miss are two top ten teams with two of the best coaches in the country in Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin, respectively, roaming the sidelines of Sanford Stadium.

In addition to that, Athens is a fantastic college town, and that's coming from a guy who hates the guts of every Georgia fan that is currently walking this Earth.

Even with all of that in mind, plenty of folks on social media took exception to yet another SEC school welcoming Rece Davis and the guys to their town.

Cry me a river, people.

All these people whining about the Holy War not being the site for next weekend's Gameday need to take the SEC hater glasses off for a few seconds.

Yes, BYU and Utah will likely both be ranked when the AP releases its top-25 later this afternoon, but the Georgia/Ole Miss game will have national championship implications tied to them.

I understand it's annoying to keep having the SEC rammed down your throats every weekend, but this is a business, and at the end of the day, games like this pay the bills more than BYU-Utah.

That's the ugly truth that everyone is going to have to swallow at some point or another.