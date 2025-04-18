Hailey Van Lith Must Love Rebounds, Can’t Wait To Team With Angel Reese

"I love playing with size. It makes my job a lot easier," Hailey Van Lith shared Thursday in her first press conference since being selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in this week’s WNBA Draft.

She'll find some of that size in the Windy City by way of Angel Reese, her former college teammate at LSU who the Sky selected seventh overall last spring.

Plenty of rebound opportunities available for Van Lith if she sticks close to Reese!

Van Lith and Reese spent just one college season together with the Tigers, which was plenty of time for Van Lith to share with media members that: "Angel is one of the toughest people I've been around." Now they'll spend quite a bit more time together. This time, about 1,000 miles north of Baton Rouge.

"I’m really, really looking forward for the chance to play with Angel in this new system and see how it goes," Van Lith said Thursday. "I think that will be even more impactful than we were when we played with each other in college."

I have no clue if the Sky will be any good, but I can promise you they’ll be entertaining. At least off the court.



Outside of Oprah, no one in Chicago’s been in front of a microphone more than Angel Reese. She enjoys the spotlight so much it’s actually shocking she wasn’t seated alongside Katy Perry during Blue Origin’s 11-minute jaunt to space.

Reese has her own "Angel Reese Special," at McDonald’s. Ronald ain’t just handing out Mickey D’s meals to anyone. Gotta earn those extra fries in the bottom of the bag.

As for Van Lith, all the rookie’s done over the last few months is secure a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and earn the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award. She also has a famous boyfriend, Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs.

Conveniently, Van Lith and Reese open their regular season in Indiana on May 17 versus Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

Spotlight’s in the Sky.

