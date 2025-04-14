Hailey Van Lith Drafted 11th By Chicago Sky, Will Reunite With LSU Teammate Angel Reese

Hailey Van Lith officially knows where she will begin her WNBA career.

With the 11th overall pick in the draft Monday night, the Chicago Sky selected the former TCU point guard.

Van Lith will join forces with her old college teammate, Angel Reese, whom she played with in the 2023-24 season at LSU.

Reese said the two have unfinished business in Chicago after LSU lost in the Elite Eight in Van Lith's only season in Baton Rouge.

While Van Lith is an exceptional talent, she will likely not be the team’s starting point guard. In February, the Sky re-signed Courtney Vandersloot, who spent the first 12 years of her career in Chicago before a two-year stint with the Liberty in New York. Given that Vandersloot has 14 years of experience in the league and is a five-time All-Star , she will be the first-string option.

But having Van Lith as a backup is certainly a solid option.

In college, Van Lith played at three different schools, with stops at Louisville, LSU, and TCU.

During Van Lith's final collegiate season, she averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. She also set the record for most games played at the Division I level (172).

After getting drafted, Van Lith told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that her parents were her biggest supporters along the way, especially her dad, who would rent out gyms at 4 a.m. when she was in elementary school.

"A big thank you to my parents, who busted their butt to provide for our family. They built the foundation for my game," she said.

Furthermore, she gave God glory by acknowledging how he helped her through difficult seasons of her college career, in which she had a significant struggle with mental health.

"God carried me through the lows of my life when I wasn’t able to get up and walk. My faith has meant everything," Van Lith said.