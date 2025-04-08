Hailey Van Lith Makes SI Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue confirmed what many had suspected: Hailey Van Lith, the Big 12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year will be in the 2025 issue.

"I feel sexy and cute and athletic," Van Lith, who played this season for TCU, said in a promo video released Tuesday by SI. "You can be strong and beautiful. And all athletes should feel empowered."

The 23-year-old Van Lith joins the likes of Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese as NIL-era SI swimsuit models who've taken advantage of the current state of college athletes to hop into swimsuits.

The shoot, according to SI, took place at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit models react to the Hailey Van Lith news

Van Lith, who doesn't make it part of her routine to post swimsuit photos on social media, is about to set the Internet on fire with the content that dropped on Tuesday.

Olivia Dunne wrote on Instagram: "omgggg🔥"

You're damn right.