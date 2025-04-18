Gregg Popovich Discharged From Hospital After Health Scare

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a medical incident in a steakhouse on Tuesday night.

At around 8:20 p.m. local time, Popovich reportedly fainted and had to be taken away on a stretcher, put in an ambulance, and brought to a local hospital after being in the restaurant for roughly two hours. Thankfully, Popovich, who is 76 years old, was recently discharged from the hospital and is back home "doing fine," according to ESPN .

Popovich has yet to release any sort of statement on Tuesday’s incident.

The fainting incident is the latest in a series of health scares for the legendary NBA coach.

