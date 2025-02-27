Gregg Popovich Won't Return This Season, Future In Doubt, After Holding Emotional Meeting With Spurs

Gregg Popovich is not expected to return as coach of the San Antonio Spurs this year after suffering a stroke earlier this season.

NBA insider Shams Charania relayed that Pop held an ‘emotional’ meeting with his team Thursday morning. There's further doubt regarding the future of the 76-year-old coach.

As reported by OutKick's Mark Harris, Popovich suffered a "mild stroke" on November 2, 2024, while at the Frost Bank Center.

Pop released a statement on Thursday, thanking the organization with whom he's spent 29 seasons. He noted in the message that he'd focus on his health moving forward.

The statement read, "I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season. Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown ... has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

Pop left the Spurs' sideline after five games.

Popovich is the NBA's all-time 'winningest' coach, with a career coaching record of 1,412-851.

In his place, 38-year-old Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has commanded the Spurs, who sit at 24-33 and 13th in the West.

Get well soon.

