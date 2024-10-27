Curmudgeon Gregg Popovich Delivers His Latest Anti-Trump Rant, Goes After His Supporters

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is great at two things: winning basketball games and coming across as a bitter old man.

While the Spurs have been entirely irrelevant for the last half-decade, Popovich has turned more of his attention toward politics. Like many, his politics have nothing to do with policy or even hope for a better country, it's solely focused on hating former President Donald Trump and anyone who supports him.

With Election Day fast approaching, a reporter decided to ask Popovich about the importance of the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump. This led Popovich to go on a nearly 15-minute-long rant about how terrible a candidate and person Trump is.

To Popovich's credit, he remained in full-blown curmudgeon mode as he bashed all things Trump. He also made the incredibly bold and wrong claim that Harris won the lone debate against Trump earlier this year.

"He’s a pathetic individual. He’s a small man who has to make everybody around him smaller so he thinks he’s gonna be bigger," Popovich said. "And isn’t that the same thing we tell all of our kids in grade school? That’s not how you act. That’s not what you do."

He was sure to hit the talking point about how a Trump re-election will hurt future generations while insinuating a Harris victory would improve things. It's unclear if Popovich realizes that Harris has been the Vice President for the past four years.

"Now, the danger follows the delusion and our kids and grandkids are gonna have to live with what this guy puts out there," Popovich said.

The coach went on to question how any college-aged kid could dare vote for Trump.

"What does he say or do that they want to vote for him? They must think he’s a strong guy," he added. "This is the biggest whiner that ever walked the face of the earth. He's like the poorest example of a fifth-grade bully I've ever seen. I mean, would you want your kids to act like he does?"

Popovich talking about how Trump is "the biggest whiner" as he delivers his own whiny soapbox about the former President and his supporters is mighty rich.