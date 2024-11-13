Spurs Announce Gregg Popovich Recently Suffered A Stroke, Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a "mild stroke" on November 2 while at the Frost Bank Center, the home of the Spurs. The team also shared that the 75-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery," the team's statement read. "At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."

News of Popovich's stroke comes nine days after it was first reported that he would be stepping away from the team after experiencing an undisclosed health situation before the Spurs' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 2.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has been manning the sideline for the Spurs during Poppovich's absence and guided them to a 3-3- record thus far. The Spurs host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Popovich has spent his entire head coaching career in the NBA as the man in charge in San Antonio having won five titles with the Spurs and being named NBA Coach of the Year on three separate occasions. He has coached over 2,200 games for the Spurs since taking over ahead of the 1996-97 season.

