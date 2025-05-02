Gregg Popovich Is Stepping Away From Coaching, Will Be President Of San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich - one of the most successful coaches in NBA history - is done coaching.

On Friday, Shams Charania reported that Popovich will no longer be on the sidelines as skipper of the San Antonio Spurs. He will retire as a five-time champion, the NBA coach with the most regular-season wins (1,422), and three Coach of the Year awards (tied for the most all-time).

However, he will not be stepping away from basketball entirely. Instead, he will be the full-time team president.

Popovich’s departure from coaching likely has to do with his health. In November, he suffered a stroke and had to step aside. In February, his condition continued to keep him out and doubts began to surface about his future .

After a few months of relatively good health, Popovich fainted at a steakhouse in April and had to be rushed to the hospital. He was discharged soon after, but the writing was clearly on the wall about his long-term coaching future.

Popovich released a statement regarding his decision.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me," he said.

Despite not being able to coach, Popovich figures to be a valuable asset to the franchise he coached to great success.